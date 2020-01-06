Dublin firefighters rescue 'Toby the Dog' from house fire

DUBLIN FIREFIGHTERS came to the rescue of a beloved pet dog who ended up stranded in a burning building following a house fire in the capital.

Toby the Dog was rescue by officers from Rathfarnham fire station after a fire took hold at the home of his owner this past Friday evening, January 3.

Following the rescue, crew members posed for a photo with Toby, who was largely unscathed despite his life-threatening ordeal.

The image was subsequently posted on Twitter by Dublin Fire Brigade. It features two firefighters alongside the adorably cuddly pooch.

“Toby the Dog with firefighters Jamie & Gary after he was rescued from a house fire overnight,” the caption reads.

“Toby was delighted to paws (soz) for the photo with the crew from Rathfarnham fire station.”

Toby the Dog 🐶 with firefighters Jamie & Gary after he was rescued from a house fire overnight. Toby was delighted to paws 🐾 (soz 🙏) for the photo with the crew from Rathfarnham fire station #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/ZI196Yllk0 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 4, 2020

The rescue attracted widespread praise online.

"Well done, guys," one fan wrote on Twitter. "You are amazing!"

"Well done lads!" a second said. "Thank God all are ok, stay safe and thank you for the work you and all our emergency services do."

A third simply responded: "Thank you."

It came on a busy night for Dublin Fire Bridge in which a man was also rescued from an out-of-control blaze at a flat in the capital.

A total of five fire crews were required to tackle the fire, which occurred close to Kevin Street in the Dublin 8 district of the city.

Overnight firefighters rescued a person from a flat fire off Kevin Street. The person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation. 5 fire engines & 1 ambulance were sent to the scene #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/3R2ja3fyz0 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 4, 2020

A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Overnight firefighters rescued a person from a flat fire off Kevin Street

“The person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

“Five fire engines & one ambulance were sent to the scene.”