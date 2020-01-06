Dublin firefighters rescue 'Toby the Dog' from house fire

DUBLIN FIREFIGHTERS came to the rescue of a beloved pet dog who ended up stranded in a burning building following a house fire in the capital.
Toby the Dog was rescue by officers from Rathfarnham fire station after a fire took hold at the home of his owner this past Friday evening, January 3.
Following the rescue, crew members posed for a photo with Toby, who was largely unscathed despite his life-threatening ordeal.
The image was subsequently posted on Twitter by Dublin Fire Brigade. It features two firefighters alongside the adorably cuddly pooch.
“Toby the Dog with firefighters Jamie & Gary after he was rescued from a house fire overnight,” the caption reads.
“Toby was delighted to paws (soz) for the photo with the crew from Rathfarnham fire station.”
The rescue attracted widespread praise online.
"Well done, guys," one fan wrote on Twitter. "You are amazing!"
"Well done lads!" a second said. "Thank God all are ok, stay safe and thank you for the work you and all our emergency services do."
A third simply responded: "Thank you."
It came on a busy night for Dublin Fire Bridge in which a man was also rescued from an out-of-control blaze at a flat in the capital.
A total of five fire crews were required to tackle the fire, which occurred close to Kevin Street in the Dublin 8 district of the city.
A Dublin Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "Overnight firefighters rescued a person from a flat fire off Kevin Street
“The person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.
“Five fire engines & one ambulance were sent to the scene.”