FOOTAGE has emerged of a dog adorably trying to play fetch with a statue of Abraham Lincoln.

In the video, which was recorded at Scheels in The Colony, Texas on Monday, Nova - a one-year-old border collie - tries to hand inanimate Abe a frisbee over and over again.

When he doesn't take it, she tries to lay it in his lap using her paw as leverage, but the former president just doesn't want to play, much to Nova's frustration.

After four or five attempts to hand the statue the frisbee, she gives up and tries her owner instead.

Her owner explained that Nova "loves nothing more than playing frisbee and chooses victims of any shape or size to play with her. Even this statue of good ole Abraham Lincoln.

"She is excellent at being noticed, but Abe kept his stone-cold gaze and continued to ignore her. Weird… I always pictured him as an animal person."