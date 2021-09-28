WATCH: Moment dog abandoned and tied to gate on rural Irish road is rescued by volunteers

A DOG cruelly abandoned and left on the side of the road tied to a gate is now safe in the hands of rescuers.

The Galway Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) were called on Friday to a rural road in the Galway countryside, where a motorist had noticed a dog had been tied to a gate and abandoned.

The motorist could not stop, but knew to call the local animal charity, and his quick-thinking and the actions of volunteers led to the dog being brought to safety.

The GSPCA noted that the dog had been curled up, attempting to hide, and had it not been for the passerby who alerted them, she may never have been found and could have died, alone and tied to the railings.

When a volunteer for the GSPCA went to rescue the dog, she was "scared, confused and submissive to the point of urinating in fear at the sound of a voice" but she "so [wanted] to show us she needed help".

They have now named the pup Shohei, meaning Respect, and promised her that "you are now safe, loved and very much respected for the beautiful girl you truly are".

"We look forward to one day soon, seeing [her] curled up once again... this time on her forever sofa."

The volunteers thanked the motorist who "couldn't stop BUT who didn't ignore her either and made sure he found her help."

You can follow the GSPCA's vital work on their Facebook page here.