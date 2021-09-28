WATCH: Moment dog abandoned and tied to gate on rural Irish road is rescued by volunteers
News

WATCH: Moment dog abandoned and tied to gate on rural Irish road is rescued by volunteers

A DOG cruelly abandoned and left on the side of the road tied to a gate is now safe in the hands of rescuers.

The Galway Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (GSPCA) were called on Friday to a rural road in the Galway countryside, where a motorist had noticed a dog had been tied to a gate and abandoned.

The motorist could not stop, but knew to call the local animal charity, and his quick-thinking and the actions of volunteers led to the dog being brought to safety.

The GSPCA noted that the dog had been curled up, attempting to hide, and had it not been for the passerby who alerted them, she may never have been found and could have died, alone and tied to the railings.

When a volunteer for the GSPCA went to rescue the dog, she was "scared, confused and submissive to the point of urinating in fear at the sound of a voice" but she "so [wanted] to show us she needed help".

They have now named the pup Shohei, meaning Respect, and promised her that "you are now safe, loved and very much respected for the beautiful girl you truly are".

"We look forward to one day soon, seeing [her] curled up once again... this time on her forever sofa."

The volunteers thanked the motorist who "couldn't stop BUT who didn't ignore her either and made sure he found her help."

You can follow the GSPCA's vital work on their Facebook page here.

See More: Abandoned Dog, Dog, GSPCA, Galway

Related

WATCH: Heartbreaking CCTV footage shows 'sick' dog being abandoned by its owners in middle of night in Dublin
News 9 months ago

WATCH: Heartbreaking CCTV footage shows 'sick' dog being abandoned by its owners in middle of night in Dublin

By: Harry Brent

Elderly Labrador abandoned outside kennels with heartbreaking note
News 1 year ago

Elderly Labrador abandoned outside kennels with heartbreaking note

By: Jack Beresford

Dog found chained to gate in ‘excrutiating pain’ and wet through from torrential rain rescued
News 1 year ago

Dog found chained to gate in ‘excrutiating pain’ and wet through from torrential rain rescued

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Human remains found on Canadian beach are confirmed to be Irish famine victims
News 2 hours ago

Human remains found on Canadian beach are confirmed to be Irish famine victims

By: Harry Brent

19 Iconic George Best Quotes
Sport 4 hours ago

19 Iconic George Best Quotes

By: Jack Beresford

Study in Ireland Virtual Fair: North American students encouraged to study in Ireland with virtual undergraduate fair
News 8 hours ago

Study in Ireland Virtual Fair: North American students encouraged to study in Ireland with virtual undergraduate fair

By: The Irish Post

St Brendan's seal Lancashire Senior Championship title after 25-year drought
Sport 18 hours ago

St Brendan's seal Lancashire Senior Championship title after 25-year drought

By: Irish Post

Devastation left in wake of Glenisk factory fire
News 1 day ago

Devastation left in wake of Glenisk factory fire

By: Michael Murphy