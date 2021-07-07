Dublin Marathon cancelled for second year running due to Covid-19
News

The Dublin Marathon has been cancelled for the second year in a row

THE DUBLIN Marathon has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to Covid-19 concerns.

Although the annual race isn't due to be held until October 24, race organisers said they weren't confident the event could take place safely because there are still "too many unknowns" in relation to the pandemic.

They stressed that they have a "duty of care" to everyone involved and that the race couldn't go ahead unless everyone's safety could be all but guaranteed.

This is despite the fact that every Irish adult will have been offered both doses of the vaccine by the start of September, almost two months before the date of the marathon.

"It is with great regret that we are cancelling the KBC Dublin Marathon for the second year in a row," said race director Jim Aughney.

"Despite vigorous evaluations, there are still too many unknowns to be confident that we could provide a safe event given the pure scale of the marathon.

"We have a duty of care to the runners, volunteers, suppliers and supporters. This will be extremely disappointing news for all participants entered. We want to thank them for their continued support."

As was the case after last year's cancellation, all entries for the 2021 marathon will be valid for the race in 2022, while the option of a full refund will also be available.

