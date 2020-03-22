Dublin taxi company offering free lifts to elderly and vulnerable

A DUBLIN taxi company is offering free lifts around the Irish capital to the elderly and vulnerable during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Since Monday, Abacus Cabs in Skerries has been offering fares free-of-charge for anyone affected by Ireland’s lockdown and in dire need of help.

They are also offering assistance to any companies in need of deliveries.

Writing on Facebook, the taxi company said: “We at Abacus want to help our community during these unprecedented times of COVID-19, we are offering free service to our elderly and vulnerable free of charge and encourage business to contact us for deliveries etc free of charge.”

“Let’s stay safe and well in our lovely community. We can do this together.

“If you don’t need this service, please don’t take advantage! This offer only applies to Skerries.”

Abacus Cabs is offering the free-of-charge service as part of a concerted effort to give something back to the local community after 25 years of business.

Anyone in need of this amazing service is encouraged to contact Declan from on 0874456888.

It’s the latest example of the way businesses and other considerate individuals across Ireland are rallying round those in need during these testing times.

Elsewhere, for example, a GoFundMe page has been set up, raising money to pay for hot meals for frontline hospital workers dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.