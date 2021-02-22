Dublin's Trinity College to examine its past links with slavery and colonialism
News

Dublin's Trinity College to examine its past links with slavery and colonialism

DUBLIN'S TRINITY College plans to examine its past links with slavery and colonialism.

The university, founded in 1592 and the first to be established in Ireland, has vowed to 'face up' to its colonial past with a two-year investigation titled the Colonial Legacies Project.

The project will be led by Dr Ciaran O'Neill and Dr Patrick Walsh of the School of Histories and Humanities and will examine the college's connection to slavery and the British empire which may change the ways in which the College presents its history to the public in the future".

In a statement from Trinity, a spokesperson said the college had in the past built a curriculum "to meet the demands of the British Empire", and its long history was "bound up within wider narratives about colonialism,plantation and imperialism at home and abroad".

Trinity College admitted that it had benefited from the British colonialism and plantation of Ireland in the 16th and 17th centuries by bein granted land, and this will be examined in the project.

Advertisement

"By the mid-19th Century it had evolved into an exporter of colonial ideologies and servants," the statement continued.

Trinity College, Dublin.

"Connections have been established between college departments and imperial activities in India, Africa and East Asia involving current and former departments ranging from anatomy to zoology, from divinity to engineering", and the college still houses collections of artefacts from those times.

Trinity's Berkely Library is named after Bishop George Berkely, a philosopher one of the college's most famous alumni-- however he was himself a slaveowner.

Trinity College's provost, Dr Patrick Prendergast, said the investigation was prompted following the global Black Lives Matter movement last summer, where the murder of George Floyd led to protests and debate across the world.

The Colonial Legacies Project will also be overseen by former president Mary McAleese, the current chancellor of Trinity College, who will sit on the project's advisory board.

Advertisement

 

See More: Colonialism, Slavery, Trinity College

Related

Hundreds of Covid-19 test results have been lost over the past year, HSE says
News 2 hours ago

Hundreds of Covid-19 test results have been lost over the past year, HSE says

By: Rachael O'Connor

Boris Johnson wants to build ‘underground roundabout’ beneath Isle of Man to link Northern Ireland to UK
News 15 hours ago

Boris Johnson wants to build ‘underground roundabout’ beneath Isle of Man to link Northern Ireland to UK

By: Jack Beresford

Joe Biden’s 12-year-old German Shepherd Champ branded ‘dirty’ and ‘unpresidential’ in a bizarre TV rant
News 17 hours ago

Joe Biden’s 12-year-old German Shepherd Champ branded ‘dirty’ and ‘unpresidential’ in a bizarre TV rant

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Donald Trump in discussions about launching his own social media platform to rival Twitter
News 48 minutes ago

Donald Trump in discussions about launching his own social media platform to rival Twitter

By: Jack Beresford

Group of 10 friends hit with Covid fines after meeting up for ‘egg throwing’ in Wexford
News 20 hours ago

Group of 10 friends hit with Covid fines after meeting up for ‘egg throwing’ in Wexford

By: Jack Beresford

Taoiseach Micheál Martin rules out any referendum on Irish unity in the next few years
News 22 hours ago

Taoiseach Micheál Martin rules out any referendum on Irish unity in the next few years

By: Jack Beresford

Amazon accused of ‘peddling prejudice for profit’ with sale of ‘F*** St Patrick's Day’ jumpers on website
News 23 hours ago

Amazon accused of ‘peddling prejudice for profit’ with sale of ‘F*** St Patrick's Day’ jumpers on website

By: Jack Beresford

Brave 10-year-old boy tragically dies after saving his six-year-old sister from freezing pond
News 1 day ago

Brave 10-year-old boy tragically dies after saving his six-year-old sister from freezing pond

By: Jack Beresford