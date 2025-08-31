Dunmurry residents return to homes after controlled explosion carried out on viable device

RESIDENTS in the Belfast suburb of Dunmurry have returned to their homes after a controlled explosion was carried out on a viable device in the area.

Homes were evacuated following the discovery of the suspected pipe bomb in the Gardenmore Walk area late on Friday night.

Police are continuing to examine the remains of the device following what they described as a 'distressing experience' for locals.

"We received a report that a suspected pipe bomb had been left outside a residential address just before 11.25pm and moved quickly to put a safety operation in place," said Sergeant Wilson of the PSNI.

"Cordons were implemented and a number of nearby houses were evacuated overnight, with the scene only closing just before 8.30am today, Saturday, August 30.

"This was a distressing experience for those who live nearby, who had to deal with the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes.

"I would like to thank everyone affected for their patience while we worked to make the area safe.

"Ammunition Technical Officers attended and carried out a controlled explosion on the device, which is believed to have been viable.

"The remnants have since been taken away for further forensic examination."