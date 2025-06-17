E-scooter rider dies in hospital after being found seriously injured on Dublin road

A YOUNG man who was involved in a collision while riding an electric scooter in Dublin has since died in hospital.

The man, aged in his 20s, was found seriously injured on the Cappagh Road in Finglas at round 5pm on Sunday, June 15.

He was brought to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown to be treated for his injuries, where he has since passed away.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen what happened to come forward.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the in the Cappagh Road area between Heathfield and Cappagh Hospital between 4.45pm and 5.05pm on June 15 and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make it available,” they said in a statement.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Investigations are ongoing.