€21m worth of cocaine seized on boat docked in Co. Limerick
News

€21m worth of cocaine seized on boat docked in Co. Limerick

The drugs were discovered on board a vessel that had arrived from Canada (Image: Revenue)

REVENUE officers have seized an estimated €21m of cocaine on a boat docked in Co. Limerick.

The discovery was made on Tuesday in the Port of Foynes aboard a Maltese-registered bulk cargo vessel that had arrived from Canada.

Follow the discovery of the 300kg of drugs, specialist Revenue search teams, supported by drug detector dogs, are continuing to search the vessel as part of a live and ongoing operation.

An Garda Síochána attended the scene on Tuesday evening and are working closely with Revenue officers on the operation.

The garda investigation is being led by the Limerick Division Crime Functional Area, supported by divisional resources, the regional Armed Support Unit and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

They are also being assisted by the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (Narcotics) — a European security initiative by Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal and Britain.

'Sizeable' discovery

Sinn Féin justice spokesperson Pa Daly TD praised gardaí and Revenue officers on the seizure while condemning those who capitalise on 'misery and suffering'.

"The amount discovered is sizeable, with a street value of over €20m," said the TD for Kerry.

"The Gardaí and customs officers working on the operation should be commended.

"International criminal gangs continue to try to import drugs. They thrive off misery and suffering in communities. It is those with addictions and their families who have to foot the bill.

"It is important that the current crisis in recruitment and retention in An Garda Síochána is resolved so the important work to protect communities continues."

No arrests have so far been made, although the crew will remain in Ireland to be interviewed as part of the investigation.

See More: An Garda Síochána, Limerick, Pa Daly, Port Of Foynes, Revenue

Related

Gardaí assist PSNI after vehicle rammed before suspects head for border
News 1 month ago

Gardaí assist PSNI after vehicle rammed before suspects head for border

By: Gerard Donaghy

Four arrested after gardaí seize drugs and handguns during searches across four counties
News 1 month ago

Four arrested after gardaí seize drugs and handguns during searches across four counties

By: Gerard Donaghy

More than two tonnes of cocaine seized off Cork coast in largest drug seizure in Ireland's history
News 2 months ago

More than two tonnes of cocaine seized off Cork coast in largest drug seizure in Ireland's history

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

‘ABHORRENT’ Woman in her 90s held in bedroom while burglars ransacked her home
News 1 day ago

‘ABHORRENT’ Woman in her 90s held in bedroom while burglars ransacked her home

By: Fiona Audley

Imelda May busks in London to support Irish charity
News 1 day ago

Imelda May busks in London to support Irish charity

By: Fiona Audley

Man shot as masked gunmen open fire on house in Derry with child inside
News 1 day ago

Man shot as masked gunmen open fire on house in Derry with child inside

By: Fiona Audley

Politicians condemn criminal damage at GAA club's East Belfast home in 'latest hate-filled incident'
News 3 days ago

Politicians condemn criminal damage at GAA club's East Belfast home in 'latest hate-filled incident'

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí investigate fire at Co. Galway hotel set to accommodate 70 asylum seekers
News 3 days ago

Gardaí investigate fire at Co. Galway hotel set to accommodate 70 asylum seekers

By: Gerard Donaghy