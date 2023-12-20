€21m worth of cocaine seized on boat docked in Co. Limerick

REVENUE officers have seized an estimated €21m of cocaine on a boat docked in Co. Limerick.

The discovery was made on Tuesday in the Port of Foynes aboard a Maltese-registered bulk cargo vessel that had arrived from Canada.

Follow the discovery of the 300kg of drugs, specialist Revenue search teams, supported by drug detector dogs, are continuing to search the vessel as part of a live and ongoing operation.

An Garda Síochána attended the scene on Tuesday evening and are working closely with Revenue officers on the operation.

The garda investigation is being led by the Limerick Division Crime Functional Area, supported by divisional resources, the regional Armed Support Unit and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

They are also being assisted by the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (Narcotics) — a European security initiative by Ireland, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Portugal and Britain.

'Sizeable' discovery

Sinn Féin justice spokesperson Pa Daly TD praised gardaí and Revenue officers on the seizure while condemning those who capitalise on 'misery and suffering'.

"The amount discovered is sizeable, with a street value of over €20m," said the TD for Kerry.

"The Gardaí and customs officers working on the operation should be commended.

"International criminal gangs continue to try to import drugs. They thrive off misery and suffering in communities. It is those with addictions and their families who have to foot the bill.

"It is important that the current crisis in recruitment and retention in An Garda Síochána is resolved so the important work to protect communities continues."

No arrests have so far been made, although the crew will remain in Ireland to be interviewed as part of the investigation.