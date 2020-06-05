THE EASING of Ireland’s coronavirus restrictions has not had a negative impact on the overall reproduction rate of the virus.

According to the National Public Health Emergency Team, Ireland’s reproductive rate or “r” number is currently measuring between 0.4 and 0.7.

By comparison, the UK has a reproduction rate of 0.7 and 1 following the easing of certain restrictions in England.

The “r” number provides an indicator of the disease's ability to spread with any rating of 1 or below seen as largely positive.

Commenting on the latest figures Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group said:

"The easing of restrictions in Phase One has not negatively impacted the r-number, in no small part thanks to the collective behaviours of our population in preventing resurgence of the disease.”

The figures came against the backdrop of what Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan described as the “downward trend” in the number of Covid-19 hospitalisations and ICU admissions.

Dr. Holohan said: “Further progress has been made throughout May in suppressing the spread of COVID-19. A downward trend is evident in the number of hospitalisations, ICU admissions and reported deaths.

“Adherence to public health personal behaviours (hand washing, physical distancing, cough/sneeze etiquette) is essential in avoiding an upsurge of infection in the future.”

Ireland recorded 38 new cases of Covid-19 this past Thursday, June 4, and a further five deaths from the virus.

The past few days have seen the number of daily confirmed cases remain well below 100.