News

Edna O’Brien to be honoured at special London event

SIR IAN MCKELLAN, Bob Geldof, Eimear McBride and Niall Buggy are among those who will be paying tribute this month to the memory of Edna O’Brien who died earlier this year.

Country Girl: A Tribute to Edna O’Brien takes place at the British Library on Sunday, November 24 as part of The Irish Writers’ Weekend Festival at the library.

Edna O’Brien was one of the greatest Irish writers of the 20th and 21st centuries and a trailblazer for women writers the world over.

Writers, actors, and friends will share memories and read from her acclaimed novels, short stories, plays and poems.

Born and raised in Tuamgraney, County Clare, Edna O’Brien lived in London for many years before her death in July at the age of 93.

She was the author of over twenty celebrated works of fiction translated into 30 languages, including her classic trilogy The Country Girls and her final powerful novel Girl, as well as four works of non-fiction, five plays, and countless short stories.

The recipient of many literary awards, in 2015 O’Brien was elected Saoi of Aosdána — the top literary award Ireland can offer.

Other contributors to the evening include two-time Olivier and Tony Award winning actress, Denise Gough and novelists Eimear McBride and Colm Tóibín.

Niall Buggy will close the event with a rendition of Red Roses For Me, one of Edna O’Brien’s favourite songs.

The British Library is presenting The Irish Writers’ Weekend Festival in partnership with Wilder Shore Productions. The director is Shevaun Wilder.

