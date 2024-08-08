Literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest in her hometown
News

Literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest in her hometown

IRISH literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest this weekend in her native Clare.

The 93-year-old, who died on Saturday, July 27, was one of Ireland’s most esteemed authors.

Born in county Clare in 1930, her first book, The Country Girls, published in 1960, was banned in Ireland for its frank portrayal of female sexuality.

She later moved to London, where she passed away “peacefully” last month, her family has confirmed.

Edna O'Brien died in London on July 27

Predeceased by her brother John, sisters Patricia and Eileen and her husband Ernest Gebler, the author leaves behind her sons Carlo and Marcus Gebler.

Paying tribute following her death, Presdient Michael D Higgins described her as “one of the outstanding writers of modern times”, adding that her work “has been sought as model all around the world”.

“Edna was a fearless teller of truths, a superb writer possessed of the moral courage to confront Irish society with realities long ignored and suppressed,” Mr Higgins explained.

The author, a native of Tuamgraney in Co. Clare, will return to her hometown this weekend, where she will be laid to rest.

Her funeral will take place at 11am on Saturday, August 10 at St. Joseph's Church in Tuamgraney, followed by burial in Holy Island.

See More: Edna O'Brien

Related

‘Fearless teller of truths’: President Higgins’ tribute following death of ‘dear friend’ Edna O’Brien
News 1 week ago

‘Fearless teller of truths’: President Higgins’ tribute following death of ‘dear friend’ Edna O’Brien

By: Fiona Audley

Esteemed Irish author to be honoured with prestigious literary award
News 6 years ago

Esteemed Irish author to be honoured with prestigious literary award

By: Rebecca Keane

In Pictures: Edna O'Brien Guest At Irish Literary Society Dinner
News 9 years ago

In Pictures: Edna O'Brien Guest At Irish Literary Society Dinner

By: Malcolm McNally

Latest

Dangerous driver jailed after causing death of Irishman in hit-and-run
News 23 hours ago

Dangerous driver jailed after causing death of Irishman in hit-and-run

By: Gerard Donaghy

Wife of Conservative councillor arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred
News 1 day ago

Wife of Conservative councillor arrested on suspicion of inciting racial hatred

By: Gerard Donaghy

Teenager dies in collision in Co. Kildare
News 1 day ago

Teenager dies in collision in Co. Kildare

By: Gerard Donaghy

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks
News 1 day ago

Gardaí concerned for welfare of man missing from Dublin for more than two weeks

By: Gerard Donaghy

Youth injured in hate crime as shop in West Belfast attacked
News 1 day ago

Youth injured in hate crime as shop in West Belfast attacked

By: Gerard Donaghy