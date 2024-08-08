Literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest in her hometown

IRISH literary legend Edna O’Brien will be laid to rest this weekend in her native Clare.

The 93-year-old, who died on Saturday, July 27, was one of Ireland’s most esteemed authors.

Born in county Clare in 1930, her first book, The Country Girls, published in 1960, was banned in Ireland for its frank portrayal of female sexuality.

She later moved to London, where she passed away “peacefully” last month, her family has confirmed.

Predeceased by her brother John, sisters Patricia and Eileen and her husband Ernest Gebler, the author leaves behind her sons Carlo and Marcus Gebler.

Paying tribute following her death, Presdient Michael D Higgins described her as “one of the outstanding writers of modern times”, adding that her work “has been sought as model all around the world”.

“Edna was a fearless teller of truths, a superb writer possessed of the moral courage to confront Irish society with realities long ignored and suppressed,” Mr Higgins explained.

The author, a native of Tuamgraney in Co. Clare, will return to her hometown this weekend, where she will be laid to rest.

Her funeral will take place at 11am on Saturday, August 10 at St. Joseph's Church in Tuamgraney, followed by burial in Holy Island.