Elderly Irishman in critical condition after being hit by car in Malta
AN ELDERLY Irishman has been left in a critical condition following a road traffic accident in Malta.

The man, who is thought to be in his 60s, was struck by a car in Sliema in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to Maltese news website TVM, the man was struck by a Mercedes Smart car.

The car was being driven by a 30-year-old man from nearby Mosta.

TVM say the driver of the car was taken to a nearby police station following the crash and failed a subsequent breathalyser test.

The website reports [via the Irish Mirror]: “On impact, the Irishman ended up on the windscreen, then slid off and ended up on the pavement.

“An ambulance was called to the scene and transferred the man to hospital, where he was immediately certified to be in a serious condition and in danger of dying."

TVM say that district police officers led by Inspector Jonathan Ransley are investigating the scene where the incident took place.

Duty Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is also conducting an inquiry into the accident with technical expert Mario Buttigieg, architect Richard Aquilina and Scene of Crime officers assisting.

The name of the elderly man has yet to be released.

The driver has yet to be formally charged over the incident.

