Emergency declared after Ryanair flight experiences difficulty landing at Irish airport
A ‘FULL emergency’ was declared when a Ryanair flight experienced difficulty landing.

The flight from Liverpool to Dublin airport was met by a fire crew at Dublin airport after experiencing a “minor technical issue”, the Irish airline confirmed.

The incident, which happened yesterday afternoon, saw all passengers kept on board the plane until the fire team had given the all-clear for them to disembark.

In a statement, Dublin Airport confirmed that all passengers “disembarked the aircraft normally”.

They added: “This is now an aircraft recovery incident.

“There are no reports of any injuries although 1 person was treated for shock.

“National Ambulance Service personnel met passengers on arrival.”

Air traffic operations were restricted while the incident was investigated.

