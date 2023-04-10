Emergency declared after Ryanair flight experiences difficulty landing at Irish airport

A ‘FULL emergency’ was declared when a Ryanair flight experienced difficulty landing.

The flight from Liverpool to Dublin airport was met by a fire crew at Dublin airport after experiencing a “minor technical issue”, the Irish airline confirmed.

The incident, which happened yesterday afternoon, saw all passengers kept on board the plane until the fire team had given the all-clear for them to disembark.

In a statement, Dublin Airport confirmed that all passengers “disembarked the aircraft normally”.

They added: “This is now an aircraft recovery incident.

“There are no reports of any injuries although 1 person was treated for shock.

“National Ambulance Service personnel met passengers on arrival.”

A Full Emergency was declared @DublinAirport this afternoon following the arrival of @Ryanair flight FR5542 from @LPL_Airport. Passengers disembarked the aircraft normally. Air Traffic flows into Dublin Airport were restricted during the incident. pic.twitter.com/DJs67ahLlo — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 9, 2023

Air traffic operations were restricted while the incident was investigated.