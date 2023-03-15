Energy crisis means red light for St Patrick's Day 'Global Greening' campaign
News

Energy crisis means red light for St Patrick's Day 'Global Greening' campaign

The White House lit up green for St Patrick's Day on March 17, 2021 (Image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

TOURISM IRELAND'S annual 'Global Greening' campaign has had the plug pulled for 2023 as a result of the global energy crisis.

The campaign, which was introduced in 2010, sees famous landmarks around the world lit up in green to mark St Patrick's Day.

However, it has been suspended for the second year running after the 2022 campaign was postponed due to the war in Ukraine.

'Major programme'

In a statement, Tourism Ireland confirmed the decision for 2023 but revealed a global campaign to promote Ireland would get underway this week.

"For 2023, given the current energy crisis, Tourism Ireland has taken the decision not to promote the Global Greening initiative around St Patrick's Day," read the statement.

"Despite the fact that we are not promoting Global Greening this year, the Tourism Ireland teams around the world are rolling out a major programme of trade, media and consumer activity this week to highlight the island of Ireland as a superb holiday destination.

The Sydney Opera House on St Patrick’s Day 2012 (Image: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

"St Patrick's Day is a hugely important date in our calendar and traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season for us.

"It is a unique opportunity for Irish tourism and Tourism Ireland is rolling out a huge programme of promotions this week to leverage that opportunity."

The campaign began 13 years ago with the 'greening' of the Sydney Opera House and has since included famous landmarks around the globe, from Rio's Christ the Redeemer statue to the White House in Washington.

The campaign has grown year on year, with 2021's event being the biggest yet, with favourites like the 'Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas' sign joined by new sites such as Cairo Tower in Egypt.

Celebrity support

On Thursday, Tourism Ireland will launch its new global campaign, 'Fill your heart with Ireland'.

It will feature actress Sharon Horgan from Catastrophe and Bad Sisters, as well as Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell.

The campaign will go live from St Patrick's Day in Ireland's top four tourism markets — Great Britain, the United States, Germany and France — before being rolled out in other countries around the world.

It is part of an extensive €78m programme of activity from Tourism Ireland for 2023.

