Entry to queue to see the Queen paused for at least six hours as capacity is reached

ENTRY TO the queue to see the Queen lying in state has been paused for at least six hours after it reached capacity.

The current waiting time is advised as being 14 hours and is 4.9 miles long, stretching to Southwark Park.

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport tweeted to to announced the pausing of entry to the queue, saying it is sorry for any inconvenience.

HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:50 AM, 16 Sept



Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.



Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.



Check back for further updates pic.twitter.com/XMpyhOrme7 — Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (@DCMS) September 16, 2022

For most of the night the line was nearly five miles long, with Southwark listed as the nearest landmark.

By 8.15am it had reached 4.9 miles (7.9km) long.

Firefighters gave out bottles of water along the route while volunteers from the Samaritans were available and stewards, police and portable toilets lined the route.