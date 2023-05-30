Esteemed Irish artist Graham Knuttel dies at home surrounded by his family

THE esteemed Irish artist Graham Knuttel has died it was confirmed today by his family.

Born in Dublin in 1954, the sculptor and painter produced much sought after works, with celebrities including Sylvester Stallone and Frank Sinatra among his collectors.

He died at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, May 27, a post on his official Facebook page confirmed this morning.

Paying tribute, the post added: “You will know that he engaged in life as he engaged in his art - that is to say, boldly and without reserve.

“He greatly valued the cut and thrust of debate and the vivid colours that satire and dark humour deliver.

“We know that he is grateful to you all for having made the connection."

Last year the artist launched a well received collection with Tipperary Crystal.

Each item in the eclectic collection of homewares bore notable pieces of art from Knuttel's legendary repertoire.