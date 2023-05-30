Esteemed Irish artist Graham Knuttel dies at home surrounded by his family
News

Esteemed Irish artist Graham Knuttel dies at home surrounded by his family

World-renowned Irish artist Graham Knuttel has died

THE esteemed Irish artist Graham Knuttel has died it was confirmed today by his family.

Born in Dublin in 1954, the sculptor and painter produced much sought after works, with celebrities including Sylvester Stallone and Frank Sinatra among his collectors.

Last year the artist launched his Graham Knuttel at Tipperary Crystal Collection

He died at home, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, May 27, a post on his official Facebook page confirmed this morning.

Paying tribute, the post added: “You will know that he engaged in life as he engaged in his art - that is to say, boldly and without reserve.

“He greatly valued the cut and thrust of debate and the vivid colours that satire and dark humour deliver.

“We know that he is grateful to you all for having made the connection."

Last year the artist launched a well received collection with Tipperary Crystal.

Each item in the eclectic collection of homewares bore notable pieces of art from Knuttel's legendary repertoire.

See More: Artist, Dublin, Graham Knuttel

Related

Art lover pays nearly £7,000 for pair of Francis Bacon’s paint-splattered gloves
News 6 years ago

Art lover pays nearly £7,000 for pair of Francis Bacon’s paint-splattered gloves

By: Fiona Audley

Irish artist Brian Whelan's new exhibition tells the story of Red Cross nurse and heroine Edith Cavell
News 7 years ago

Irish artist Brian Whelan's new exhibition tells the story of Red Cross nurse and heroine Edith Cavell

By: Irish Post

Debut exhibition of works by formerly homeless artist John Sheehy
News 8 years ago

Debut exhibition of works by formerly homeless artist John Sheehy

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

‘WORLD FIRST’: Ireland launches new aviation academy
News 6 hours ago

‘WORLD FIRST’: Ireland launches new aviation academy

By: Irish Post

SINN FÉIN: British government’s Troubles legacy bill remains ‘fundamentally flawed’
News 8 hours ago

SINN FÉIN: British government’s Troubles legacy bill remains ‘fundamentally flawed’

By: Fiona Audley

Ceremony held to mark 100 years since the end of the Irish Civil War
News 1 day ago

Ceremony held to mark 100 years since the end of the Irish Civil War

By: Gerard Donaghy

Royal Navy museum buys sledge flag of explorer and 'proud Irishman' Henry Kellett
News 1 day ago

Royal Navy museum buys sledge flag of explorer and 'proud Irishman' Henry Kellett

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man from Co. Armagh arrested over 'massive' £6m cannabis haul in Belfast
News 2 days ago

Man from Co. Armagh arrested over 'massive' £6m cannabis haul in Belfast

By: Gerard Donaghy