EU-UK agreement is ‘good for Ireland’, says Taoiseach

COMMITMENTS made at the first ever EU-UK Summit are a “landmark moment” for relations between the nations and “good for Ireland” too, the Taoiseach has said.

Yesterday’s meeting in London saw Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa set out a joint agenda for strengthening the partnership between the EU and the UK.

It covers fishing, trade, defence, energy and the strengthening ties in other policy areas that still remain unresolved.

The Prime Minister described it as a deal which “marks a new stage in our relationship”, adding that it “is a win-win” for all involved.

“It gives us unprecedented access to the EU market – the best of any country outside the EU or EFTA,” Mr Starmer explained.

“We’ve struck an SPS deal to make food and agriculture trade with the EU cheaper and easier, slashing red tape and bureaucracy,” he added, “that will mean lower food prices at the checkout, more choice on our supermarket shelves – and more money in people’s pockets.

“It will boost British exporters because, once again after a long absence, we’ll be able to sell great British burgers, shellfish and other products into the EU,” he explained.

“We’ve also struck a new Defence and Security Partnership to strengthen our cooperation and strengthen our security – which is vital in this dangerous new era.

“And it will open the door to working with the EU’s new defence fund – providing new opportunities for our defence industry, supporting British jobs and livelihoods.

"We are also increasing our co-operation on emissions trading, saving UK businesses from having to pay £800m in EU carbon taxes. Once again: supporting British businesses, backing British jobs.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has welcomed the developments, claiming they deliver on the “shared commitment to reset relations between the EU and the UK”.

“Over five years on from when the UK officially left the EU, this summit is a landmark moment,” he said.

“The UK is an important like-minded partner for the EU, and for Ireland, sharing our values and commitment to multilateralism and the international rules-based system,” he added.

“It is essential that we work in partnership to address global challenges.

“The agreements reached at the summit mark a new beginning in a positive and cooperative relationship between the EU and the UK, which is essential for the pursuit of many areas of Ireland’s national interest and is an important factor for stability in Northern Ireland,” Mr Martin explained.

“This is reflected in the common understanding agreed between the EU and the UK which sets out a positive agenda of work in many areas of interest to Ireland, including in the areas of fisheries, food standards, energy and people-to-people connections which will be mutually beneficial, offering enhanced opportunities for trade and investment, contributing to growth and prosperity.”

The Taoiseach went on to outline the elements of the agreement which will have a direct, positive impact on Ireland.

“I welcome the commitment to negotiating an SPS Agreement that will see ongoing alignment between the EU and UK on food standards,” he said.

“This will be of great benefit to Ireland’s food and drink exporters, for which the UK remains a very important market.

“This agreement also provides certainty to Ireland’s fishermen and women with the extension of reciprocal access for EU and UK vessels to fish in each other’s waters for another 12 years, enabling them to make long-term and sustainable decisions,” he added.

“The intention to reach agreements in the area of energy beyond the current EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement is also welcomed, including access to electricity markets and linking our Emission Trading Systems.

“This will lead to better outcomes for consumers and contribute significantly to realising EU and UK’s shared commitment to the green transition.

“Overall, a closer working relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom is good for Ireland, and for everyone.”

Tánaiste Simon Harris reiterated that sentiment, claiming the outcome of the first EU-UK Summit “marks the beginning of an ambitious and productive new phase of EU-UK cooperation that is clearly to the benefit of people and businesses across our continent and across the island of Ireland”.

“I want to warmly welcome this new strategic partnership and underline Ireland’s support for it,” he added.