Extensive damage caused to four buildings in suspected Co. Down arson attack
News

INVESTIGATORS are treating a fire in Co. Down, that caused damage to four buildings in a commercial yard, as an arson attack.

Police were alerted to the blaze at Ballybeen Road, Moneyreagh at around 11.30pm on Friday.

Nine fire appliances and 50 personnel from the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service tackled the blaze throughout the night.

"Officers attended and it was established that the fire had been started deliberately in a commercial yard, causing extensive damage to a stables, a static caravan and two unused outbuildings," said Inspector Burke of the PSNI.

"Thankfully, no persons or animals were inside the buildings.

"We are treating this attack as arson."

Police have appealed to anyone who may be able to assist with the investigation, particularly anyone with camera footage, to contact 101, quoting reference 1927 of September 20.

