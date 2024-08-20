Extradition of man convicted of killing PSNI officer

SHANE Frane who killed a PSNI officer in Derry in 2024 has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to serve out the rest of his sentence.

At his trial in 2014, Frane admitted to the manslaughter of Constable Philippa Reynolds, who was 27, following a fatal car crash in the Waterside area of Derry in February 2013.

Frane (36), originally from Limerick, was driving a stolen car. Constable Reynolds was on routine patrol in an unmarked police car when it was struck by the vehicle driven by Frane

He was apprehended, and at the subsequent trial in 2014 was jailed for an indeterminate period with a minimum tariff of six years.

Frane had been on the run since January after breaching the conditions of a temporary release from jail. A PSNI statement said: “The 36-year-old was sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland for being unlawfully at large from prison since 17th January 2024.”

He was arrested in the Republic on February 1st, 2024 and extradited to Northern Ireland. He has been remanded in custody until 16 September following an appearance before Lisburn Magistrates' Court.

Sergeant Davey from the international policing unit of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they would continue to work closely with authorities in the Republic to return fugitives to Northern Ireland.

He said they appreciated the "continued and effective assistance" of Irish police in arresting and returning Frane.

“Our message is clear to anyone who has left Northern Ireland to avoid the consequences of their actions: we will use all powers available to have you arrested and returned to Northern Ireland," he said.