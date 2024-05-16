‘Extraordinary turnout’ for Darkness into Light walks raises more than €3.5m

MORE than €3.5m was raised when an “extraordinary turnout’ came out in support of the annual Darkness into Light event.

Over 91,000 people signed up for more than 230 official walks which took place across Ireland as night turned into day on Saturday, May 11.

The annual fundraiser, which is in aid of the Pieta suicide prevention charity, kicks off at 4.15am on the same day every year and sees participants walk, run or even swim the 5km distance as the sun rises.

It has taken place each year since it was founded in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009 and has grown into an international event since the launch of the London branch of the fundraiser in 2012.

The event is now held in countries across the globe, from Seoul to Spain and New Zealand to the Netherlands.

The current 2024 fundraising figure of €3.5m is expected to increase over the coming weeks as donations for the initiative continue to be received, the organisation said this week.

“The incredible support for this year's Darkness Into Light has been truly heartwarming,” Pieta CEO Stephanie Manahan said.

“It shows the strong bonds of solidarity and kindness in our communities,” she added.

“Thanks to everyone who has been involved - whether by signing up, donating, volunteering or serving on the organising committees.

“Because of you, Pieta can keep providing our free lifesaving services to those struggling with suicidal thoughts or self-harm.

“A massive thank you from all of us at Pieta and from those who rely on our help."

Last year Pieta received 100,000 calls and texts to its Crisis Helpline, provided nearly 52,000 hours of therapy and saw close to 7,000 clients across the country.

The charity also supported over 600 families and households bereaved by suicide.