‘Extraordinary turnout’ for Darkness into Light walks raises more than €3.5m
News

‘Extraordinary turnout’ for Darkness into Light walks raises more than €3.5m

MORE than €3.5m was raised when an “extraordinary turnout’ came out in support of the annual Darkness into Light event.

Over 91,000 people signed up for more than 230 official walks which took place across Ireland as night turned into day on Saturday, May 11.

The annual fundraiser, which is in aid of the Pieta suicide prevention charity, kicks off at 4.15am on the same day every year and sees participants walk, run or even swim the 5km distance as the sun rises.

Walkers take part in the Darkness Into Light 2024 event in Phoenix Park, Dublin

It has taken place each year since it was founded in Dublin’s Phoenix Park in 2009 and has grown into an international event since the launch of the London branch of the fundraiser in 2012.

The event is now held in countries across the globe, from Seoul to Spain and New Zealand to the Netherlands.

The current 2024 fundraising figure of €3.5m is expected to increase over the coming weeks as donations for the initiative continue to be received, the organisation said this week.

Thousands of people across the globe turned out to support the annual fundraising event organised by Pieta and supported by Electric Ireland

“The incredible support for this year's Darkness Into Light has been truly heartwarming,” Pieta CEO Stephanie Manahan said.

“It shows the strong bonds of solidarity and kindness in our communities,” she added.

“Thanks to everyone who has been involved - whether by signing up, donating, volunteering or serving on the organising committees.

“Because of you, Pieta can keep providing our free lifesaving services to those struggling with suicidal thoughts or self-harm.

“A massive thank you from all of us at Pieta and from those who rely on our help."

Darkness Into Light walkers at University College Cork

Last year Pieta received 100,000 calls and texts to its Crisis Helpline, provided nearly 52,000 hours of therapy and saw close to 7,000 clients across the country.

The charity also supported over 600 families and households bereaved by suicide.

See More: Darkness Into Light

Related

IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands take part in Darkness into Light 2022 as events return after Covid
News 2 years ago

IN PICTURES: Tens of thousands take part in Darkness into Light 2022 as events return after Covid

By: Gerard Donaghy

Darkness Into Light event raises more than €6m for suicide prevention charity Pieta
News 3 years ago

Darkness Into Light event raises more than €6m for suicide prevention charity Pieta

By: Jack Beresford

Niall 'Bressie' Breslin to lead Darkness Into Light walk in London
News 6 years ago

Niall 'Bressie' Breslin to lead Darkness Into Light walk in London

By: Irish Post

Latest

Teenage boy attacked by masked men armed with metal bars
News 1 day ago

Teenage boy attacked by masked men armed with metal bars

By: Irish Post

Appeal for witnesses after man and woman seriously injured in Longford collision
News 1 day ago

Appeal for witnesses after man and woman seriously injured in Longford collision

By: Fiona Audley

Paul McCartney’s Olympic opening ceremony boots expected to fetch £15k at auction
News 1 day ago

Paul McCartney’s Olympic opening ceremony boots expected to fetch £15k at auction

By: Fiona Audley

Court of Appeal rules sentence of Nottingham triple killer was ‘not unduly leniant’
News 1 day ago

Court of Appeal rules sentence of Nottingham triple killer was ‘not unduly leniant’

By: Fiona Audley

Two men arrested after police raid on cannabis factory finds plants worth £68k
News 1 day ago

Two men arrested after police raid on cannabis factory finds plants worth £68k

By: Fiona Audley