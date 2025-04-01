Darkness into Light patron RuthAnne admits she has ‘struggled with mental health’

DUBLIN singer-songwriter RuthAnne has become a patron of an annual charity event which fundraises to support mental health services in Ireland.

The Grammy award winner, who shot to fame at the age of 17 when she wrote the hit single 'Too Little, Too Late for the US star JoJo, has since seen her songs performed by a range of stars, including Britney Spears and Niall Horan.

She has also recorded her own tracks, with her hit single The Vow released in 2018, followed by her debut album Matters of The Heart, which was released the following year.

This month the star has leant her support to the Pieta charity's Darkness into Light event, while admitting she has struggled with her own mental health in the past.

The annual fundraising walk, which is sponsored by Electric Ireland, returns on May 10, with more than 100,000 people around the world expected to take part.

The walk begins in darkness at 4.15am, with dawn breaking as participants cross the finish line.

“I am honoured to be an ambassador for Darkness Into Light 2025,” the artist said this week as she urged as many people as possible to take part in this year’s event.

“Signing up is more than just registering for your local walk; it's taking the first step towards providing hope and support to those who need it most,” she said.

“Having struggled with my own mental health in the past, and lost some loved ones to suicide, I know how important it is to have someone available on the end of the phone to speak to,” she added.

“Darkness Into Light plays a crucial role in enabling Pieta to provide that support to people when it is needed most.

“I urge everyone to visit darknessintolight.ieand sign-up today."

Pieta relies heavily on public fundraising, with over 87 per cent of its annual income coming from events like Darkness Into Light.

The funds raised enable the charity's team of therapists to provide vital services across the country.

"The funds we raise each year through Darkness Into Light are essential in sustaining Pieta’s free, professional, and accessible support services," Pieta’s CEO, Stephanie Manahan said.

"Every lifesaving conversation, every lifesaving counselling session, and every moment of suicide and self-harm prevention we provide is made possible by the generosity of those who sign up, show up, and walk," she added.

"We are deeply grateful for the incredible commitment of our supporters and our sponsor, Electric Ireland, whose efforts help us provide hope and vital support to those who need it most."

To sign up for the Darkness into Light walk 2025 click here.