Fairytale Of New York named UK's favourite Christmas song, despite recent controversy over lyrics
News

Fairytale Of New York named UK's favourite Christmas song, despite recent controversy over lyrics

THE POGUES' Fairytale Of New York has been named Britain's favourite Christmas song according to a recent poll.

It beat off competition from the likes of Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas and Wham!'s Last Christmas.

In a poll ran by YouGov, asking people to note which Christmas song they love above all else, Fairytale Of New York received 17% of the votes, followed by All I Want For Christmas which received 8%, while Last Christmas received 7%.

The Pogues' 1987 smash-hit, sung by Shane MacGowan and Kirsty MacColl, is typically thought of as one of the UK's festive favourites, but has been under the spotlight recently due to what some perceive to be its homophobic lyrics.

Credit: YouGov
Advertisement

Last month, the BBC announced it would be playing an edited version of the song, without the 'offensive' lyrics on Radio 1 this Christmas - which includes the words 'f****t' and 'sl*t" - to avoid upsetting its traditionally younger audience, while the original version would still be played on Radio 2.

In the edited version, MacColl replaces the word 'f****t' with haggard, while the word 'sl*t' is muted.

In another YouGov poll, 63% of respondents said they thought the BBC made the wrong decision in censoring the song.

Despite the fact that Fairytale of New York never reached Christmas number one in the UK, its popularity appears to be eternal, and remains un-dented by recent controversies.

Click here to see the full results of the poll.

See More: Christmas, Fairytale Of New York, Poll, The Pogues

Related

'Stay away' from elderly family members this Christmas - warns Dr Tony Holohan
News 4 hours ago

'Stay away' from elderly family members this Christmas - warns Dr Tony Holohan

By: Harry Brent

LOCKDOWN CHRISTMAS: Festivities curtailed to curb rapid spread of new coronavirus strain
News 6 hours ago

LOCKDOWN CHRISTMAS: Festivities curtailed to curb rapid spread of new coronavirus strain

By: Fiona Audley

Ireland's travel ban from UK to be extended beyond Christmas
News 7 hours ago

Ireland's travel ban from UK to be extended beyond Christmas

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Wetherspoon completes €33m pub and hotel in Dublin - marking its largest ever single investment
Business 13 minutes ago

Wetherspoon completes €33m pub and hotel in Dublin - marking its largest ever single investment

By: Fiona Audley

Europe gives conditional approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine
News 2 hours ago

Europe gives conditional approval to Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine

By: Rachael O'Connor

Donald Trump discussed 'imposing martial law' to overturn US election result on Friday
News 2 hours ago

Donald Trump discussed 'imposing martial law' to overturn US election result on Friday

By: Harry Brent

Recipe: Here's how to make traditional whiskey-filled Irish Christmas Cake
Food & Drink 2 hours ago

Recipe: Here's how to make traditional whiskey-filled Irish Christmas Cake

By: Rachael O'Connor

Joe Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine today
News 2 hours ago

Joe Biden to receive Covid-19 vaccine today

By: Harry Brent