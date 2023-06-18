Family pay tribute to man who died after single punch as security guard is jailed
Family pay tribute to man who died after single punch as security guard is jailed

Jason Page, left, died a day after being punched by Sabeur Trabelsi, right (Images: Thames Valley Police)

THE FAMILY of a man who died after he sustained a single punch have paid tribute to him, saying he 'would give anyone the shirt off his back'.

Jason Page, who had lived throughout Britain and Ireland, died a day after the incident on March 31, 2021 in Lower Earley, Reading, Berkshire.

Sabeur Trabelsi, a security guard who punched Mr Page after he had reportedly shoplifted from a branch of Marks & Spencer, causing him to hit his head on the ground, was this week sentenced to six years in jail.

"This case has brought into focus the tragic and devastating consequences that can occur as a result of one punch," said Detective Sergeant Victoria Hunt of Thames Valley Police.

'In his eyes, everyone was equal'

Paying tribute to Mr Page, his family said their lives 'will never be the same without him'.

"Jason was a son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend with so many, as he lived all over the UK and Ireland, he was known to his friends as Pagey and they also called him Gentlemen J," read a statement.

"He was always the life and soul of a party, loved spending time with family and friends, he loved the seaside and being in the countryside.

"He liked animals and wildlife and was a great lover of the outdoors. He was a great spiritual believer and belonged to a spiritualist church in Reading.

Mr Page was known to friends as Gentleman J (Image: Thames Valley Police)

"He always strived to look smart, very particular about his appearance, he would give anyone the shirt off his back and in his eyes, everyone was equal, he would talk to anyone in any situation.

"He was always accepted and well received by people.

"Our lives will never be the same without him, we miss him every single day and he will always be in our hearts.

"Now he is reunited with his dad, fly high and be free. Taken from us far too soon."

'Punch completely unnecessary'

Mr Page and an accomplice had reportedly stolen meat and beer from the Marks & Spencer store in Chalfont Way, Lower Earley, before Trabelsi, 45, of Kings Road, Reading, pursued them.

Although the accomplice struck Trabelsi from behind, 'causing no significant injuries', Mr Page continued on his way.

However, Trabelsi punched Mr Page outside a nearby BP petrol station and he fell to the ground, hitting his head.

While he initially appeared to recover, Mr Page had sustained a skull fracture and died in hospital a day later.

Trabelsi was arrested the same day and on May 4 this year, was found guilty at Reading Crown Court of one count each of manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.

Sabeur Trabelsi was working as a security guard when he confronted Mr Page (Image: Thames Valley Police)

"Trabelsi was working as a security guard at the time of this tragic incident," said DS Hunt.

"While confronting Jason, he made a fateful decision to punch him, causing him to fall to the ground.

"Whatever the reason for this confrontation, the violent punch was completely unnecessary and tragically, Jason struck his head on the ground, which caused unsurvivable injuries, despite the best efforts of medical professionals."

She added: "Jason's family have shown tremendous patience and dignity throughout the course of our investigation and subsequent trial, and I would like to pay tribute to them for putting their trust in us to investigate the circumstances of Jason's death.

"I hope that this sentence and conclusion of our investigation will bring some solace to Jason's family and his friends and our thoughts remain with them."

