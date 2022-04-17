Police appeal after man in his 60s assaulted after leaving Irish Centre
News

Police appeal after man in his 60s assaulted after leaving Irish Centre

Police have appealed for witnesses (Image: Brian A Jackson / iStock / Getty)

POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a man in his 60s was assaulted by two men after leaving the Irish Centre in Reading, Berkshire.

The man suffered significant facial injuries during the assault, which occurred last month.

According to Thames Valley Police, the victim was taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital for further treatment but was later discharged.

Fractured eye socket

At around midnight on Saturday, March 19, the victim left the Reading Irish Centre on Chatham Street and walked along Malthouse Road, turning right onto Charles Street and into Caroline Street.

The victim was then found injured on Great Knollys Street at around 12.30am.

Between these times, two unknown men approached the victim in the area of William Street and demanded money.

When the victim refused, they attacked him and he suffered a fractured eye socket and significant cuts and bruising to his face.

The men, described as young, then left the area in an unknown direction.

Appeal

"I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this assault or have information about it to please get in touch," said Detective Constable Jennifer Cox.

"I am particularly keen to speak to a woman on a push bike wearing a hi-vis jacket who assisted the victim afterwards.

"Also, if you have any CCTV footage along this route or any dash-cam footage if you were in the area around the time, I'd also ask that you check any recordings in case it has captured something that could assist our investigation.

"You can make a report by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference 43220121528."

