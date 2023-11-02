Family’s tribute to ‘dearly loved’ mother murdered in her home

THE body of a 44-year-old woman has been found at her home in Greater Manchester.

Officers were called to the property following reports of a “concern for welfare” at Douglas House in Wigan.

They attended the house at 8pm on Monday, October 30, where they found Ms Gore’s body, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has confirmed.

In a statement made since her death was confirmed, Ms Gore’s family said: "We as a family are heartbroken and saddened at the loss of Caroline Gore.

“A dearly loved mum, daughter and sister has been tragically taken way too soon.”

They added: "At this time we as a family ask for privacy and show respect for Caroline and her memory.

"We ask that members of the public allow the Police to conduct the investigation into the passing of Caroline and that any information is passed to them.”

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Detectives from GMP’s Major Incident Team have now launched a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis, of GMP’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a terribly sad murder of a lady in her own home and even though a male has been arrested, this investigation is still in it’s early stages.”

He added: “This investigation is led by a dedicated MIT team of detectives.

“Numerous scenes remain in place as officers investigate the circumstances behind this tragic incident.

“I wish to appeal for witnesses around Douglas House – particularly from 11pm on October 29 up to 8pm on Monday, October 30 and also in the Dog and Partridge pub, Wallgate, Wigan, particularly during the evening of Sunday, October 29 and all day on Monday, October 30."

The Major Incident Team can be contacted on 0161 856 6377 or via their LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk.