Family’s tribute to ‘dearly loved’ mother murdered in her home
News

Family’s tribute to ‘dearly loved’ mother murdered in her home

Caroline Gore was murdered in her home in Manchester

THE body of a 44-year-old woman has been found at her home in Greater Manchester.

Officers were called to the property following reports of a “concern for welfare” at Douglas House in Wigan.

They attended the house at 8pm on Monday, October 30, where they found Ms Gore’s body, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has confirmed.

In a statement made since her death was confirmed, Ms Gore’s family said: "We as a family are heartbroken and saddened at the loss of Caroline Gore.

“A dearly loved mum, daughter and sister has been tragically taken way too soon.”

They added: "At this time we as a family ask for privacy and show respect for Caroline and her memory.

"We ask that members of the public allow the Police to conduct the investigation into the passing of Caroline and that any information is passed to them.”

Caroline Gore was murdered in her home in Manchester

A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

Detectives from GMP’s Major Incident Team have now launched a murder investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Davis, of GMP’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a terribly sad murder of a lady in her own home and even though a male has been arrested, this investigation is still in it’s early stages.”

He added: “This investigation is led by a dedicated MIT team of detectives.

“Numerous scenes remain in place as officers investigate the circumstances behind this tragic incident.

“I wish to appeal for witnesses around Douglas House – particularly from 11pm on October 29 up to 8pm on Monday, October 30 and also in the Dog and Partridge pub, Wallgate, Wigan, particularly during the evening of Sunday, October 29 and all day on Monday, October 30."

The Major Incident Team can be contacted on 0161 856 6377 or via their LiveChat service at www.gmp.police.uk.

See More: Caroline Gore, Manchester, Murder

Related

Tánaiste reviews Irish peacekeepers ahead of six-month deployment in Lebanon
News 1 hour ago

Tánaiste reviews Irish peacekeepers ahead of six-month deployment in Lebanon

By: Fiona Audley

Nearly 1,000 Ulez cameras stolen or damaged in seven months
News 2 hours ago

Nearly 1,000 Ulez cameras stolen or damaged in seven months

By: Fiona Audley

Police officer found guilty of assaulting driver who failed to stop
News 3 hours ago

Police officer found guilty of assaulting driver who failed to stop

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

'Significant weapons hide' discovered in Co. Armagh
News 20 hours ago

'Significant weapons hide' discovered in Co. Armagh

By: Gerard Donaghy

Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s miracle journey 
Entertainment 1 day ago

Thaddeus O’Sullivan’s miracle journey 

By: Michael J. McDonagh

Banning free speech builds dissent
Comment 1 day ago

Banning free speech builds dissent

By: Paul Donovan

Blaze at derelict property in Derry being treated as arson
News 1 day ago

Blaze at derelict property in Derry being treated as arson

By: Irish Post

Police investigate suspected poaching after deer carcass found in field
News 1 day ago

Police investigate suspected poaching after deer carcass found in field

By: Fiona Audley