Farmers have more sex than any other profession - according to survey

FARMERS enjoy a better sex life than any other profession according to a new survey.

Unafraid to get down and dirty, it appears farmers have well and truly adopted the mantra of work-hard, play-hard.

The survey by Lelo UK asked 2,000 men and women about their sex lives, as well as their occupation.

According to the results, 33% of farmers claimed to have sex at least once a day.

Looking at this raunchy naked Irish farmer calendar, it's difficult not to see why, really. But as reported by The Irish Times this morning, they're also the profession consuming the most cocaine in Ireland, so make of that what you will.

Following closely behind the farmers, in terms of sex, not cocaine, are architects, with 21% of them admitting to 'laying some pipes' at least once a day.

Hairdressers are next, with 17% claiming the same, while teachers, lawyers and those in advertising aren't far behind.

There's the old adage of: 'Quality not quantity', but it appears farmers have both covered. Not only do they claim to have the most sex, they also claim to be the best in bed too, with 67% of those surveyed describing their sex as 'incredible'.

Architects and advertisers join them in this category, as well as doctors and labourers who think similarly highly of themselves.

Elsewhere, the study also found that lawyers are the hardest to please, with 27% of them admitting to faking their orgasms.

Kate Moyle, an expert at Lelo UK, said: "Even within groups such as professions where there is a lot of similarities, we have to consider that there is a huge amount of individual differences impacting people’s sexuality and sex lives.

"However, what we may expect are some trends, for example, the level of physical activity in a career such as a farmer, rather than someone in an office setting may impact levels of fitness and energy.

"The lifestyle factors of our jobs such as flexibility of working hours and the environment are also likely to have an impact on all our lives not just our sex lives."

If you're wondering which profession has the least sex ... well, apparently, it's journalists.

Grand...just grand.