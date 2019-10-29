Farmers have more sex than any other profession - according to survey
News

Farmers have more sex than any other profession - according to survey

FARMERS enjoy a better sex life than any other profession according to a new survey.

Unafraid to get down and dirty, it appears farmers have well and truly adopted the mantra of work-hard, play-hard.

The survey by Lelo UK asked 2,000 men and women about their sex lives, as well as their occupation.

According to the results, 33% of farmers claimed to have sex at least once a day.

Looking at this raunchy naked Irish farmer calendar, it's difficult not to see why, really. But as reported by The Irish Times this morning, they're also the profession consuming the most cocaine in Ireland, so make of that what you will.

Advertisement

Following closely behind the farmers, in terms of sex, not cocaine, are architects, with 21% of them admitting to 'laying some pipes' at least once a day.

Hairdressers are next, with 17% claiming the same, while teachers, lawyers and those in advertising aren't far behind.

There's the old adage of: 'Quality not quantity', but it appears farmers have both covered. Not only do they claim to have the most sex, they also claim to be the best in bed too, with 67% of those surveyed describing their sex as 'incredible'.

Architects and advertisers join them in this category, as well as doctors and labourers who think similarly highly of themselves.

Elsewhere, the study also found that lawyers are the hardest to please, with 27% of them admitting to faking their orgasms.

Kate Moyle, an expert at Lelo UK, said: "Even within groups such as professions where there is a lot of similarities, we have to consider that there is a huge amount of individual differences impacting people’s sexuality and sex lives.

"However, what we may expect are some trends, for example, the level of physical activity in a career such as a farmer, rather than someone in an office setting may impact levels of fitness and energy.

Advertisement

"The lifestyle factors of our jobs such as flexibility of working hours and the environment are also likely to have an impact on all our lives not just our sex lives."

If you're wondering which profession has the least sex ... well, apparently, it's journalists.

Grand...just grand.

See More: Farmers, Irish Farmers, Sex Life

Related

Heartbreaking tributes to Irish grandad and dad-of-five killed repairing Storm Ophelia damage
News 2 years ago

Heartbreaking tributes to Irish grandad and dad-of-five killed repairing Storm Ophelia damage

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish farmers unite to help Westmeath couple who had 100 livestock stolen
News 4 years ago

Irish farmers unite to help Westmeath couple who had 100 livestock stolen

By: James Mulhall

Eligible farmers of Ireland, form an orderly queue
News 4 years ago

Eligible farmers of Ireland, form an orderly queue

By: James Mulhall

Latest

Irish sick children's charity centre robbed and destroyed by heartless thieves for second time in two months
News 34 minutes ago

Irish sick children's charity centre robbed and destroyed by heartless thieves for second time in two months

By: Rachael O'Connor

The Sinéad Doll: Activist Sinéad Burke honoured by Irish toy company with creation of 'little person' doll
News 2 hours ago

The Sinéad Doll: Activist Sinéad Burke honoured by Irish toy company with creation of 'little person' doll

By: Rachael O'Connor

Gambling in Ireland and its Impact on the Economy
Entertainment 3 hours ago

Gambling in Ireland and its Impact on the Economy

By: Harry Brent

Second arrest in connection with armed robbery of tourists outside Guinness Storehouse
News 4 hours ago

Second arrest in connection with armed robbery of tourists outside Guinness Storehouse

By: Rachael O'Connor

From Stars Wars to Game of Thrones and Derry Girls, Ireland remains a filming favourite
Travel 6 hours ago

From Stars Wars to Game of Thrones and Derry Girls, Ireland remains a filming favourite

By: Irish Post