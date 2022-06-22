Father of Ana Kriégel dies

THE FATHER of schoolgirl Ana Kriégel who was murdered in Dublin in 2018 has died.

Patrick Kriégel passed away peacefully in Leixlip, Co Kildare on Sunday, according to a funeral notice.

"Beloved husband of Geraldine and dear father of the late Anastasia (Ana)," the notice reads. "Sadly missed by his loving wife, Aaron, Bruno, Nathalie, Phillippe and all his loving family and friends."

Mr Kriégel's funeral service will take place on Thursday afternoon at Newlands Cross Crematorium in Dublin at 2pm.

Patrick’s daughter Ana was just 14 when she was murdered at a derelict farmhouse in Lucan in Dublin in May 2018.

Two 14-year-old boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, were later convicted of her killing in November 2019 – becoming the youngest people in the history of the State to be convicted of murder.

Lawyers for Boy B, who was 13 at the time and was found to have lured Ana to the farmhouse, will also today look to introduce 'fresh evidence' as part of his appeal against his conviction for the murder.

His lawyers also want to challenge the admissibility of certain evidence not challenged by Boy B's previous legal team at trial.

The hearing will take place this morning.