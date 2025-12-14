Taoiseach 'shocked and appalled' at fatal Bondi Beach mass shooting during Hanukkah event

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has said he is 'shocked and appalled' at a fatal shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia, where around 1,000 people were taking part in a Hanukkah celebration.

Eleven people were killed at the event at Archer Park, a grassy area near the Bondi Pavilion, at around 6.45pm local time on Sunday (7.45am GMT).

A further 29 people, including a child, have been taken to hospital following the terror attack.

One of the alleged shooters was also killed while a second was arrested and is said to be in a critical condition.

In a statement, Mr Martin described the shooting as an 'evil act… spawned by antisemitism'.

"I am shocked and appalled by the gun attack targeting Sydney's Jewish community that has left at least 12 dead and dozens more injured," he said.

"Our thoughts and prayers go to the families and friends of those lost, the injured, the first responders and the people of Australia at this deeply distressing time.

"There can be no place for hatred or violence anywhere, in particular at a time of celebration for many as people gathered to celebrate the beginning of Hanukkah at Bondi Breach.

"At a lecture honouring the historian Dermot Keogh just two days ago, I noted that antisemitism has been one of the most consistent and pernicious prejudices throughout history, providing the foundation for murderous outrages in many eras and many places.

"This latest evil act in Sydney is a further manifestation of the murderous hate spawned by antisemitism."

'Grief, loss and horror'

Tánaiste Simon Harris also expressed his condolences, saying he was 'horrified' at the news.

"Our thoughts are with all those impacted and their families, with the people of Australia and the Jewish community during this time of profound pain," he added.

"The spectre of hate and violence must never be tolerated."

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Helen McEntee said her thoughts were with all those affected by the tragedy.

"I want to express my shock and horror at the antisemitic attack on a Jewish community celebrating the first day of Hanukkah which took place at Bondi Beach in Sydney over recent hours," she said.

"All my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones and the people of Australia.

"At this point, we are not aware of any Irish citizens who have been impacted directly by these awful events.

"Our Consulate in Sydney is continuing to monitor events and will remain in close contact with Irish citizens and the community locally."

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said she was 'truly appalled at the terrible antisemitic, violent attack'.

"What was a festival and occasion of joy and of celebration, of light in the darkness has, through evil, become a day of grief, loss and horror," she added.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, all those injured and the family and friends of those murdered."