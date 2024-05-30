Filming set to begin on new Netflix series House of Guinness
News

Filming set to begin on new Netflix series House of Guinness

FILMING is due to begin this year on a new Netflix series based on Ireland's Guinness dynasty.

The online streaming platform announced House of Guinness among its new titles for 2024.

It will be written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, Netflix has confirmed.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight will write House of Guinness

“It will tell the epic story of one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties - the Guinness family,” they explained.

Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the series will focus on the consequences of the death of Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery.

It will also depict the “far-reaching impact of his cunning will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben” Netflix says of the series, which will also focus on “a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the growing juggernaut that is Guinness”.

Commenting on his latest series, Knight said: “The Guinness dynasty is known the world over – wealth, poverty, power, influence, and great tragedy are all intertwined to create a rich tapestry of material to draw from.

“I’ve always been fascinated by their stories and am excited to bring the characters to life for the world to see.”

The site in Dublin’s St James's Gate has been brewing Guinness for 264 years

The eight-part series is scheduled to begin filming this summer, with Tom Shankland directing the first five episodes and Mounia Akl directing the final three.

“We are beyond thrilled to be working with Kudos and the incredible Steven Knight to bring the story of the Guinness Family to Netflix audiences,” Anne Mensah, Vice-President Content at Netflix UK and Ireland, said.

“It has all the power of Peaky Blinders but the scale and the sweep of a true family saga.”

