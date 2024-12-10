Guinness in short supply at British pubs due to 'exceptional demand' for the black stuff

THERE is limited stock of Gunness on offer in pubs across Britain due to “exceptional demand” for the popular Irish stout in recent weeks.

Watering holes across the country have been allocated a limited supply by Guinness makers Diageo to ensure there is enough stock to meet demand over the busy Christmas period.

The drinks maker claims the rise in popularity of the drink - which is now increasingly popular with a new younger demographic - has left them struggling to meet demand.

They also cite recent sporting events among reasons for the surge in pint purchasing.

All Guinness sold in the UK is brewed at the brand’s headquarters, St James’ Gate Brewery in Dublin.

The site has been brewing Guinness for more than 260 years, but it appears currently it can’t quite keep up with demand for the black stuff.

“Over the past month we have seen exceptional consumer demand for Guinness in Great Britain,” Diageo said in a statement.

"We have maximised supply, and we are working proactively with our customers to manage the distribution to trade as efficiently as possible."

A further notice posted at the pump in a London pub explained that “Guinness is in short supply in Great Britain due to exceptional demand driven by its rising popularity, recent rugby internationals, and Christmas preparations”.

It adds that “despite operating a full capacity” Diageo has imposed “limits on orders to manage distribution”.

The firm says sales of Guinness from kegs have “surged” by 20 per cent, while overall beer consumption has declined.

Apologising for the "inconvenience” of current short supply, the notice added that the “situation is beyond our control”.

In Liverpool, Dubliner Stephen Crosbie, the owner of Irish pub the Liffey, told the BBC that his usual Guinness delivery of 12 50-litre barrels was reduced to just one barrel because of Diageo’s limiting of allocations.