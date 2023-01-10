First ever satellite mission launched from UK fails

Matt Archer, the launch programme director at the UK Space Agency, said the issue occurred in the upper segment of the rocket.

"The second-stage engine had a technical anomaly and didn't reach the required orbit," he explained.

"That's now part of an investigation by Virgin Orbit and a number of government departments," he told BBC News.

More than 2,000 spectators and VIPs had gathered at Cornwall Newquay Airport to watch the 747 leave.