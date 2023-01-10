First ever satellite mission launched from UK fails
News

First ever satellite mission launched from UK fails

NEWQUAY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 09: A model of the LauncherOne rocket as Cosmic Girl, a Boeing 747-400 aircraft, prepares to take off at Cornwall Airport Newquay on January 9, 2023 in Newquay, United Kingdom. Virgin Orbit launches its LauncherOne rocket from the spaceport in Cornwall, marking the first ever orbital launch from the UK. The mission has been named Start Me Up after the Rolling Stones hit. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

THE FIRST ever satellite mission launched from UK soil has ended in failure.

A jumbo jet operated by the American Virgin Orbit company carried a rocket out of Newquay, Cornwall, to release it high over the Atlantic Ocean.

The rocket ignited and appeared to be ascending correctly.

However, word then came from the company that the rocket had suffered an "anomaly".

The satellites it was carrying could not be released and were lost.

Mariners in Kerry and Cork have been warned by the Department of Transport about the possibility of debris falling from the sky tonight off the south-west coast of Ireland.

Following the failure, Cosmic Girl, the carrier 747 jet, returned safely to base.

The mission had been billed as a major milestone for UK space, marking the birth of a home-grown launch industry. The ambition is to turn the country into a global player - from manufacturing satellites, to building rockets and creating new spaceports.

Matt Archer, the launch programme director at the UK Space Agency, said the issue occurred in the upper segment of the rocket.

"The second-stage engine had a technical anomaly and didn't reach the required orbit," he explained.

"That's now part of an investigation by Virgin Orbit and a number of government departments," he told BBC News.

More than 2,000 spectators and VIPs had gathered at Cornwall Newquay Airport to watch the 747 leave.

See More: Cornwall, Space, Virgin

Related

Mariners in Cork and Kerry warned of potential falling debris from rocket tonight
News 1 day ago

Mariners in Cork and Kerry warned of potential falling debris from rocket tonight

By: Connell McHugh

Man, 86, tragically dies trying to save disabled daughter from canal
News 1 year ago

Man, 86, tragically dies trying to save disabled daughter from canal

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish baby born on rescue helicopter celebrates 1st birthday with crew who helped deliver him
News 3 years ago

Irish baby born on rescue helicopter celebrates 1st birthday with crew who helped deliver him

By: Harry Brent

Latest

Ten Minutes with Rory Gillanders
Entertainment 14 hours ago

Ten Minutes with Rory Gillanders

By: admin

'I am to die for Ireland' - second part of Kilmainham Gaol state executions exhibition opens
Culture 19 hours ago

'I am to die for Ireland' - second part of Kilmainham Gaol state executions exhibition opens

By: Irish Post

Cheryl O'Callaghan handed life sentence for 'violent' murder of housemate
News 1 day ago

Cheryl O'Callaghan handed life sentence for 'violent' murder of housemate

By: Gerard Donaghy

Masked gang armed with hammers and iron bars attacks man in Co. Down
News 1 day ago

Masked gang armed with hammers and iron bars attacks man in Co. Down

By: Gerard Donaghy

Irish players star in FA Cup upsets as Promise Omochere helps Fleetwood Town make history
News 1 day ago

Irish players star in FA Cup upsets as Promise Omochere helps Fleetwood Town make history

By: Gerard Donaghy