Murder suspect appears in court after man dies in Cornwall
News

Murder suspect appears in court after man dies in Cornwall

A MAN has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Cornwall.

Shane Lynch was found seriously injured at a property in Bosmeor Park, Illogan on November 12.

Officers were called to the house at around 4.20am where they found the 39-year-old seriously injured.

Mr Lynch, who was local to the Illogan area, died at the scene.

Shane Lynch died after being found seriously injured in Illogan Cornwall

Daniel Lynch, of Bosmeor Park, Illogan, has since been charged with murder.

The 39-year-old appeared before Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on November 16 where he was remanded in custody to appear before Truro Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A 22-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, who were both arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 32-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

See More: Cornwall, Shane Lynch

Related

Ryanair announces new route between England and Ireland as increased winter schedule revealed
News 1 year ago

Ryanair announces new route between England and Ireland as increased winter schedule revealed

By: Fiona Audley

First ever satellite mission launched from UK fails
News 1 year ago

First ever satellite mission launched from UK fails

By: Connell McHugh

Mariners in Cork and Kerry warned of potential falling debris from rocket tonight
News 1 year ago

Mariners in Cork and Kerry warned of potential falling debris from rocket tonight

By: Connell McHugh

Latest

Man, 20, charged with murder of James Brogan
News 1 day ago

Man, 20, charged with murder of James Brogan

By: Gerard Donaghy

Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of man's murder in Tallaght
News 1 day ago

Renewed appeal for information on anniversary of man's murder in Tallaght

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited from Spain to Northern Ireland to stand trial for historic child-related sexual offences
News 1 day ago

Man extradited from Spain to Northern Ireland to stand trial for historic child-related sexual offences

By: Gerard Donaghy

Woman dies weeks after Co. Limerick collision involving car and bus
News 2 days ago

Woman dies weeks after Co. Limerick collision involving car and bus

By: Gerard Donaghy

New search underway in Co. Dublin for couple who went missing in 2015
News 2 days ago

New search underway in Co. Dublin for couple who went missing in 2015

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young man dies and another seriously injured in Co. Cork collision
News 2 days ago

Young man dies and another seriously injured in Co. Cork collision

By: Gerard Donaghy