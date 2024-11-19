Murder suspect appears in court after man dies in Cornwall

A MAN has been charged with murder after a man was found dead at a house in Cornwall.

Shane Lynch was found seriously injured at a property in Bosmeor Park, Illogan on November 12.

Officers were called to the house at around 4.20am where they found the 39-year-old seriously injured.

Mr Lynch, who was local to the Illogan area, died at the scene.

Daniel Lynch, of Bosmeor Park, Illogan, has since been charged with murder.

The 39-year-old appeared before Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on November 16 where he was remanded in custody to appear before Truro Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A 22-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman, who were both arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 32-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.