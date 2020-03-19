First patient dies of coronavirus in Northern Ireland
News

First patient dies of coronavirus in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND has reported its first death from coronavirus today, 19 March 2020.

The Department of Health confirmed the news in a statement where a spokesperson said that the patient, an elderly person with an underlying medical condition, sadly passed away in a hospital in the greater Belfast area.

Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said:

“I want to express my deep sadness at this death and send my condolences to the patient’s family and friends. It is, of course, essential that we respect their privacy at this sad time.

"I would once again appeal to everyone to play their part in fighting the spread of this virus.”

The patient was among the 68 people who have currently tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

First Minister Arlene Foster offered her condolences to the friends and family of the person who had passed, but acknowledged that "This is not unexpected news.
"We knew this pandemic would cost precious lives. We cannot stop it."

She went on to urge people to do all they can to "slow its spread & shield [the] most vulnerable".

Joint First Minister Michelle O'Neill expressed her sadness at the news and said it "brings home to us all why it is important to take every step possible & to follow the public health advice.

"Take every step to protect yourself & others. Together we can overcome this."

 

