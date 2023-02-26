Five jailed for life for murder of 18-year-old Michael Toohey

FIVE people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been jailed for life for the murder of Michael Toohey.

Mr Toohey, 18, was 'viciously beaten' to death at an internet café on London Road in Liverpool on Saturday, April 16, 2022 as part of a turf war.

On Friday, brothers Anthony Williams, 32, Kieron Williams, 28, and Michael Williams, 25, as well as 34-year-old Steven McInerney and the 14-year-old boy were handed life sentences.

"Firstly, our thoughts are very much with the family of Michael Toohey, who are devastated by what happened to their son, and it has been heart-breaking for them to relive Michael's final moments during this trial," said Detective Chief Inspector Stephen McGrath.

Attack

Mr Toohey, who was expecting his first child with his partner when he was killed, had travelled by bus to London Road, where he stopped and talked to friends.

However, he was spotted by the 14-year-old, who knew Kieron Williams was on the lookout for Mr Toohey.

Phone evidence showed that he then contacted the gang members, 'calling them in' and reporting Mr Toohey's location.

Keiron Williams arrived first and chased Mr Toohey into the internet café, where he was soon joined by his brothers and McInerney.

With nowhere to go, Mr Toohey was at the mercy of the gang, with Judge David Aubrey KC revealing how Kieron Williams shouted: "I will tell you who's the gangster here."

Mr Toohey was then viciously assaulted in a quick but deadly attack.

The police were called and found Mr Toohey lying on the floor unresponsive with people trying to resuscitate him.

He was taken to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital but at 6.46pm he was sadly pronounced dead.

A post-mortem revealed that he died from numerous blows to his head and neck — he had probably been kicked and stamped on, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Despite pleading not guilty, the five were found guilty of murder in January at Liverpool Crown Court and handed life sentences this week.

Anthony Williams, of Hillbrook Drive, Walton, Kieran Williams, of no fixed abode and Michael Williams, of Carlake Grove, Walton must serve a minimum of 18 years.

McInerney, of no fixed abode, must serve a minimum of 18 years while the 14-year-old must serve a minimum of eight years in a young offenders’ institute.

'life cruelly and senselessly taken'

"No parent expects to bury their child at the age of 18, and I can't begin to imagine what Michael's mother and father are going through," said DCI McGrath.

"Prior to his death, Michael had taken a bus to meet friends on London Road when he was chased and viciously beaten inside an internet café.

"Today, five people were sentenced for his murder.

"His life was cruelly and senselessly taken away just as he was about to become a father.

"Now his child will grow up never knowing him."

Speaking after the convictions, Senior Crown Prosecutor Rachael Barber said Mr Toohey 'never had a chance'.

"It is clear that Kieron, Anthony and Michael Williams were at the forefront of events," said Ms Barber.

"The 14-year-old 'called in' the gang and told the Williams brothers where Michael Toohey was.

"These men all played their part in the attack, arriving 'mob-handed' to assist each other.

"They went into the premises knowing full well there was going to be violence, knowing full well that the target was Michael Toohey and knowing full well that he had been cornered in the shop.

"These four men viciously attacked Michael Toohey.

"He never had a chance to escape once cornered.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the family of Michael Toohey."