Florida city's St Patrick's Day parade axed over state's controversial anti-diversity law

A CITY in the US state of Florida has cancelled its St Patrick's Day parade over fears it may fall foul of a controversial law preventing cities funding diversity events.

Delray Beach authorities said neither its annual Irish celebration not its Pride event would go ahead in 2027 due to a new state law that comes into effect on January 1.

However, there are hopes that private organisations can fund the events, with local mayor Tom Carney saying city officials are 'working feverishly' to ensure the St Patrick's Day event goes ahead.

Senate Bill 1134 was signed into law earlier this year by Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

The bill prohibits local governments from funding, promoting or implementing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

DeSantis said the law would prevent Florida residents from having to pay for 'identity politics with their hard-earned tax dollars'.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator Clay Yarborough commented: "At a time when many Floridians are struggling to afford groceries and gas, millions of taxpayer dollars should not continue to be wasted by local governments on DEI initiatives, even more so because they are failing to do what they claim."

However, the bill has been criticised by civil rights organisations, with the Florida branch of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) calling it 'an extraordinary and dangerous expansion of state power'.

"SB 1134 would prohibit cities and counties from governing with fairness and compassion for Florida's historically underserved populations," said ACLU Florida's Bacardi Jackson.

'Beloved traditions'

In a statement, Delray Beach authorities said that following a review of the legislation, the city is legally prohibited from organising, funding, sponsoring and promoting either the St Patrick's Day parade or Pride event.

"This decision is not budgetary in nature, nor is it the result of a local policy decision," read the statement.

"It is a matter of compliance with state law, which applies to municipalities throughout Florida.

"The legislation was enacted by the Florida Legislature and was not subject to a vote by Delray Beach residents or local elected officials.

"Although federal holidays are exempt from certain provisions of the legislation, St Patrick's Day is not a federal holiday and, in this context, does not qualify for an applicable exemption.

"As a result, the annual parade is subject to the law's restrictions.

"The City recognizes that both annual events have provided meaningful opportunities for our community to gather, celebrate and connect.

"We appreciate the residents, participants, volunteers and community partners who have contributed to these beloved traditions over the years.

"We remain committed to serving all residents and providing opportunities for community engagement consistent with applicable state and federal laws.

"While the City can no longer legally provide municipal funding or promotional support for these events, the legislation does not prohibit private organizations or individuals from independently sponsoring and organizing them.

"City Manager Terrence R. Moore remains open to the possibility of a private entity stepping forward to sponsor the St Patrick’s Day Parade or any future Pride events."

'Not just another parade'

Mayor Carney, who is of Irish descent, echoed that hope this week, saying the St Patrick's Day parade is 'engrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community'.

"SB 1134 was passed by both chambers and signed into law by Governor DeSantis," he wrote on social media.

"This bill puts severe restrictions on how cities can pay for community events such as the St Patrick's Day Parade along with potentially other city sponsored events.

"Now, the good news.

"The St Patrick's Day Parade isn't just another parade. It's engrained in the DNA of the Delray Beach community.

"I've read your social media posts, received your emails and it is clear that the parade means as much to you in the community as it does to me.

"With that, I'd like to announce that the city is working feverishly with multiple entities to ensure the 2027 St Patrick's Day parade goes on as scheduled!

"I cannot go into details now, but I will bring you the updates as things progress with our negotiations.

"For those who live, work and play in Delray, we want the Delray Beach St Patrick's Day parade to stay!"

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