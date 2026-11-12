Flora Montgomery's latest role in London's West End is a 'dream come true’

FLORA MONTGOMERY stars in a new production of Henrik Ibsen’s Ghosts.

First written by the Norwegian playwright in 1881, the play has been adapted by Richard Eyre for the Jermyn Street Theatre (JST) in London’s West End.

Montgomery, who hails from Greyabbey in Co. Down, plays Helene in the Ibsen classic, which is directed by the theatre’s Carne Deputy Director Kwame Owusu.

Oliver Alvin-Wilson plays Pastor Manders, Cecilia Appiah plays Regina, Peter F. Gardiner plays Jacob and Joe Pitts has been cast as Oswald.

This week Montomgery took time out from her busy schedule to tell us what we can expect from the production...

What are you up to right now?

I'm preparing to go into the theatre for tonight’s show.

This is a new production of Ibsen’s iconic 1881 play Ghosts. What drew you to it?

Three things initially; the script is extraordinary. I wanted to work with Kwame from the second I met him. Helene Alving is a phenomenal woman who represents women who are suffering oppression, throughout time and today, and I wanted to understand her and bring her to life.

How has director Kwame Owusu approached this version for the Jermyn Street Theatre?

Kwame starts with the text. Everything you need is in the text. He plunges the depths of what Ibsen offers and brings every nuance and intention alive. I would describe his direction as calm, crisp and kind.

How would you describe the story?

Timeless. Every character is fighting against the suppression of society, of expectations, and the mistakes they have made to 'fit in'. This story is as vital today as it was in 1881.

You play the role of Helene, one of Ibsen’s great female protagonists. Can you tell us about your character?

Helene is a woman in the early stages of awakening into awareness of how she has suffered at the hands of her parents and her husband, of how she has betrayed herself to help others.

She is just beginning to see how to be free, to be herself, to see the world beyond her own suffering. However, tragically, this journey is cut short as events unfold around her and she ultimately blames herself for the tragedy around her.

How did you feel about taking on this role?

Terrified and excited. It’s a dream come true to play a woman who has such an extreme and challenging journey.

JST boasts an intimate theatre space - does that present any additional challenges?

At first I was very nervous by the close proximity of the audience, there’s nowhere to hide, but now I can’t imagine doing this play in a bigger space.

The intimacy allows us to share every breath, every single flicker of emotion with the audience. It’s a collective journey.

How does this piece compare to your previous stage work?

I have been lucky enough to play several strong women on stage, Kate in The Taming of the Shrew, Julie in Miss Julie and Hannah in Arcadia. But Helene is older, wiser, and she has suffered more and it is a gift to play her at my time in life.

What drew you to a career in acting and where did you train?

I trained at the Gaiety School of Acting, Dublin. I have always loved the idea that a story can affect people strongly, that something can be brought to life and make people cry, or laugh or look at the world differently, or feel they belong, and that is true magic.

Which actor most inspires you?

So many. I'm in awe of all actors; it takes a lot to go on stage or screen and bare part of your soul to tell a story. It’s vulnerable and generous, and when any actor brings me into a story with passion and conviction, then I admire them.

Performances of Ghosts are underway - how is it going?

Brilliantly! We've sold out. I think the audience are genuinely moved by this show.

Will any family/friends from Ireland be coming to watch?

My parents are coming over this week. And some friends from Dublin came over early in the run…thank you guys.

What is your favourite place in Ireland and why?

Connemara. If you've been you'll know why, but briefly... the light, the mountains, the beaches, the ponies; it has my heart.

And also, Strangford Lough because it’s home. I know every seabird and sound of that beautiful place.

Where do your own Irish roots lie?

The Ards Peninsula, the Mourne Mountains, rolling hills, and the sea. There’s nowhere quite like it.

Where do you live now, and what are the best and worst things about that place?

London. The best things are: the food, friends, theatre, energy, constant forward motion of culture and life. The worst is: the noise, crowdedness... I look at houses in the West of Ireland or on Strangford Lough every day to survive...

I'd be lying if I didn’t say I was homesick, but London is magnetic for all it has to offer.

What makes you angry?

Unkindness. Life is tough, everyone has their problems, so be kind: it’s free and easy, and it changes everything for everyone.

What is the best lesson life has taught you?

Be kind, it’s really simple. I've also made many mistakes as I've gone along and definitely have regrets (I never believe people who say they don't), but try not to dwell on things that went wrong - pick yourself up, be humble, smile and try again.

Ghosts runs at the Jermyn Street Theatre until November 14. For tickets click here.