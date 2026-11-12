Paralympian Colin Judge set to represent Ireland at table tennis world championships

TWO-TIME Paralympian Colin Judge is set to represent Ireland at the World Para Table Tennis Championships this week.

Table Tennis Ireland has confirmed his place at the event, which takes place in Thailand.

The Dubliner, who will compete in the men’s singles Class 3 event, has qualified through his world ranking. He is one of 18 confirmed players in the event.

“Colin has been an outstanding ambassador for Irish table tennis for many years, and his results this season show he is competing at the very highest level,” David McNally, CEO of Table Tennis Ireland, said.

“The World Championships are a fantastic opportunity for him to test himself against the best in his class, and everyone at Table Tennis Ireland wishes him the very best in Pattaya.”

The 2026 ITTF World Para Table Tennis Championships takes place in Pattaya, Thailand from November 13 to 19.

Hailing from Blackrock, Judge represented Ireland at both the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

In Paris, he was the flagbearer, alongside Orla Comerford, at the Paralympics Opening Ceremony.

The championships take place at the Pattaya Exhibition and Convention Hall and will feature 37 medal events across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

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