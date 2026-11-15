Gardaí continuing to 'investigate all the circumstances' after identifying body found in Phoenix Park
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Gardaí continuing to 'investigate all the circumstances' after identifying body found in Phoenix Park

The body was discovered near the Wellington Monument in Phoenix Park (Image: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie)

GARDAÍ have said they are continuing to 'investigate all the circumstances' of the discovery of a man's body in Dublin's Phoenix Park on Friday.

The man has been identified after a postmortem was carried out at Dublin City Morgue on Saturday, however, the results are not being released for operational reasons.

"A formal murder investigation has not commenced at this time," added a statement.

It is understood the deceased man is aged in his 40s and is originally from Eastern Europe but had been living in Ireland for several years.

His body was discovered in the vicinity of the Wellington Monument in Phoenix Park at around 10.20am on Friday.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who recently visited the monument and in particular want to speak to a couple who visited the site on Friday morning.

"Investigating gardaí continue to appeal to speak to any person who visited the Wellington Monument, Phoenix Park between 2pm on the afternoon of Thursday, November 12, 2026 and 10am on Friday, November 13, 2026," read a statement.

"Investigating gardaí continue to appeal to speak with a male and female couple in their 30s, possibly Italian, who were visiting the Wellington Monument around 10am on Friday, November 13, 2026.

"Anyone with any information can contact investigating gardaí at Finglas Garda Station 01-6667500, the Garda Confidential Phone number 1800 666111 or any garda station."

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See More: Dublin, Phoenix Park

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