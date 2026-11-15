Police investigate potential hate crime after man stabbed in chest while out walking in Belfast

POLICE in Belfast are treating an incident in which a man was stabbed in the chest as a hate crime.

The incident occurred early on Saturday morning in the Cliftonpark Avenue area of the city while the victim was out for a walk.

Police are now appealing for information on three men linked to the attack.

"Police in Belfast are investigating a report that a man was stabbed in the Cliftonpark Avenue area of the city yesterday morning, Saturday, November 14," read a PSNI statement.

"The attack, involving three male assailants, took place sometime between 7.30am and 7.45am.

"It's understood the victim was out for a walk when three men confronted him, an altercation ensued and the victim was subsequently stabbed in the chest.

"The suspects have been described as one wearing a tan, black and pink tracksuit, the second male was wearing a North Face tracksuit and the third male was described as significantly tall.

"The victim is currently being treated in hospital for their injuries which are not life-threatening.

"The attack is being treated as a hate crime and officers would like to hear from anyone with information or anyone who may have captured CCTV, doorbell, dashcam or any other type of footage that could assist."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 776 of November 14.

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