Taoiseach ‘delighted’ to welcome international leaders to Dublin
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Taoiseach ‘delighted’ to welcome international leaders to Dublin

FIFTY heads of state from across the world have arrived in Dublin for a global summit.

Ireland is hosting the ninth summit of the European Political Community (EPC) today.

The event brings leaders together to tackle topics of international concern.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin greets Acting President of Serbia Ana Brnabić at the EPC event in Dublin

They are expected to include the ongoing war in Ukraine, strengthening Europe’s economy, and deepening connections between EU and non-EU countries

Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs (left) arrives for the event

“‘I am delighted to welcome Leaders from across the European Union, the wider European family, and our guest Prime Minister Carney from Canada,” Taoiseach Micheál Martin said as the event got underway today.

“This is the biggest gathering of international leaders that Ireland has ever hosted,” he added.

The Taoiseach greets Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar in Dublin

“We meet under the theme of Europe – Strong, Secure, and Connected. We will discuss ways to strengthen Europe’s economy, build our competitiveness and our capacity for innovation, and deepen our energy cooperation.

“We will also discuss the changed geo-political landscape and the security environment in Europe.

“This includes first and foremost Russia’s war of aggression on Ukraine and Russia’s escalating use of hybrid attacks, especially on its neighbours.”

The Taoiseach met with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy yesterday in Dublin.

Yesterday the Taoiseach met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Government Buildings

He used that meeting to “reiterate Ireland’s continuing support for the people of Ukraine, who continue to experience barbaric attacks” he said.

Today's event takes place at the Convention Centre in Dublin. It will be followed by a dinner hosted at the National Gallery of Ireland this evening.

Tomorrow an informal meeting of the European Council will take place at the Convention Centre, which leaders from the 27 EU member states, as well as some additional international representatives, are expected to attend.

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See More: Dublin, EPC, Ireland, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Taoiseach

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