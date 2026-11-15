Child hospitalised following Co. Armagh hit-and-run
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Child hospitalised following Co. Armagh hit-and-run

A CHILD has been hospitalised following a hit-and-run incident in Co. Armagh.

The collision occurred in the Newry Road area of Armagh at around 2.30pm on Saturday.

Police have now appealed for witnesses or anyone with information on the incident to contact them.

"We received a report at around 2.30pm that a male child had been hit by a silver VW Golf while crossing the road," said Sergeant Bigger of the PSNI.

"Unfortunately, the driver failed to remain at the scene, so we're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with us — including the driver of the Golf.

"Our officers attended the scene, along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the boy was taken on to hospital for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening."

Anyone with any information which might assist, including camera footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 759 of November 14.

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See More: Armagh

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