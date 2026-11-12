Dolores Keane posthumously inducted into Folk music hall of fame
Entertainment

Dolores Keane posthumously inducted into Folk music hall of fame

DOLORES KEANE had been posthumously honoured for her contribution to Irish folk and traditional music.

The Galway native, who died in March, was inducted into the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards Hall of Fame last night.

Barry Kerr received two awards last night

“Dolores Keane was one of the defining voices of Irish folk and traditional music, celebrated for her rich, expressive singing and her lifelong commitment to preserving Ireland’s musical heritage,” an RTÉ spokesperson explained as they confirmed the honour.

President Catherine Connolly attended the Awards ceremony held at Dublin's Vicar Street, where she presented the Hall of Fame award to Keane’s children, Tara and Joseph Keane.

Every year an artist who has made an outstanding contribution to folk and traditional music is inducted into the Hall of Fame during the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards.

President Connolly presented Dolores Keane's Hall of Fame Award to her children Tara and Joseph Keane

The annual awards celebrate artists and the music produced across the last year, across award categories including Best Folk Singer and Best Original Folk Track.

Beoga, Declan O'Rourke and the Keane Family all performed during the event, during which they celebrated the life, music, and memory of Dolores Keane.

"In inducting Dolores Keane into the Hall of Fame, the RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards will celebrate her legacy as a great ambassador and guardian of Ireland's sacred folk and traditional music traditions,” an RTÉ Radio 1 spokesperson said.

Award winner Joshua Burnside also performed at the event

Elsewhere on the night the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Tommy Sands, who wad described as "one of Ireland's most celebrated folk singers, songwriters, broadcasters, and social activists".

The Best Emerging Artist award went to Rua Rí, while Joshua Burnside won the Best Folk Album award for It’s Not Going to Be Okay.

Best Folk Group went to Beoga and Ultan O’Brien won the Best Folk Instrumentalist award.

Barry Kerr won two awards on the night, Best Folk Singer and Best Original Folk Track for his song The Curlew’s Cry.

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See More: Dolores Kean, Folk Music, President Catherine Connolly, RTE

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