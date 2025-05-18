Forensic examination of missing Michael Gaine's farm continues after human remains discovered
A FORENSIC examination of missing Michael Gaine's farm is continuing today after human remains were discovered on the site.

Mr Gaine, 56, was reported missing from his home near Kenmare in Co. Kerry on Friday, March 21, having last been seen in the town the previous day.

On April 29, gardaí reclassified the case as a homicide investigation.

As part of their investigation, gardaí resumed search operations on lands at Carrig East in Kenmare on Friday evening and a crime scene was declared.

Yesterday, State Pathologist Dr Sally Anne Collis and Forensic Anthropologist Laureen Buckley assisted the Garda Technical Bureau in a preliminary examination of the scene.

"An Garda Síochána can confirm that partial human remains have been found," read a statement from gardaí.

"Searches are ongoing to recover any further human remains.

"DNA analysis will be required to carry out formal identification of the recovered human remains.

"The homicide investigation, led by a Senior Investigating Officer and the Serious Crime Unit Kerry Garda Division is ongoing, supported by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI)."

Floral tributes have since been left at the site as gardaí continue their examination of the scene.

Investigators previously revealed that CCTV had captured Mr Gaine buying phone credit in the Centra store in Kenmare at 9.48am on Thursday, March 20.

He then drove off in his bronze-coloured RAV4 car, which bears the registration 152 KY 366.

The car was later found parked in his farmyard, just off the N71 at Carrig East.

Mr Gaine has made no contact with his family since he went missing.

