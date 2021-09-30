Former Garda arrested after €600,000 worth of cannabis discovered in Dublin

A FORMER Garda has been arrested after a major investigation into organised crime in Dublin led to the discovery of a large amount of cannabis and cash.

A 61 year old man was arrested following the major investigation into organised crime in the Dublin area, and is understood to be a former serving member of An Garda Síochána, The Journal reports.

According to a statement from Gardaí, on Wednesday members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation launched a major operation into organised crime, and searched five separate properties across the Dublin area.

During this operation, a total of 30kgs of cannabis with an estimated street value of €600,000 was discovered-- subject to analysis-- and cash totalling €47,000 was also located and seized.

The former Garda officer was arrested in the course of the operation on suspicion of "involvement in offences contrary to the provisions of section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, relating to alleged enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit or facilitate a serious offence", a Garda spokesperson confirmed.

The spokesperson added that the suspect is currently being detained at Irishtown Garda Station in Dublin under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

Investigations into the discoveries continue.