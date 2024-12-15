Former Ireland U20 rugby international is jailed in France after being convicted of rape

DENIS Coulson, a former forward for Ireland's U20 rugby team and ex-Connacht player, was sentenced on Friday to 14 years in prison after being convicted of raping a woman in Bordeaux in 2017.

Coulson, who was playing for Grenoble FC at the time of the crime, was among three former players from the French rugby club who stood trial for the gang rape of a 20-year-old woman following a championship match in March of that year.

The verdicts, reached after over nine hours of jury deliberations, were delivered by the Cour d'Assises in the Gironde region.

This criminal trial court, known for handling serious offences, operates with juries composed of both professional judges and lay citizens.

Trial

The trail was held behind closed doors at the request of the complainant's legal team.

Coulson's co-defendants faced various sentences based on their roles in the incident.

Loïck Jammes, a 30-year-old Frenchman, also received a 14-year prison sentence for rape while Rory Grice, a 34-year-old New Zealander, was handed a 12-year prison term for the same offence.

Dylan Hayes, another New Zealand national, aged 30, was given a two-year suspended sentence for failing to prevent the crime.

He was found guilty of 'failing to assist a person in danger' by the court.

Chris Farrell, from Tyrone — a former senior Irish international and current player for Oyonnax in France — was also convicted of not preventing the assault.

He received a four-year sentence, with two years suspended.

He is not expected to serve jail time but will wear an electronic tag for the suspended portion of his sentence and remain in France during that period.

In his prime he won 15 caps for Ireland.

Assault

The assault occurred in a hotel room in Mérignac, a suburb of Bordeaux, after FC Grenoble played a match against Union Bordeaux Bègles.

The defendants denied the charges, with those accused of rape claiming that the sexual encounter was consensual. However, their arguments failed to sway the jury.

The case faced multiple delays. Initially scheduled for June 2023, it was postponed after Coulson's lawyers cited his inability to communicate following a serious car accident in Dublin near the Port Tunnel.

The trial resumed on December 2, lasting two weeks. Such delays are not uncommon in French legal proceedings, as courts prioritise ensuring the readiness of all parties involved.

Coulson and Farrell both joined FC Grenoble in 2014 and remained with the club until 2017, the year of the assault.

Farrell, who has represented Ireland 15 times, including appearances in the 2019 Rugby World Cup, left Grenoble to play for Munster before moving to Oyonnax.

Appeal mooted

In response to the verdicts, Grégoire Mouly, a lawyer representing the victim, described the outcome as a moment of relief and a significant statement from the French justice system.

"For the victim, this is a long-awaited acknowledgment that what happened that night was not acceptable," he stated.

He also commended the court for affirming its belief in the victim's testimony, emphasising the broader message of support for survivors of sexual violence.

Coulson's defence counsel, Corinne Dreyfus-Schmidt, expressed shock and dismay at the ruling, announcing plans to appeal the verdict.

Similar appeals are expected from other defence lawyers. All allegations had been denied by the defendants.

Coulson is likely to be incarcerated near Bordeaux pending further legal proceedings.

The case has drawn attention to how French courts handle sexual violence allegations.

The Cour d'Assises, which deals exclusively with the most serious crimes, relies on in-depth deliberations by a mixed panel of professional judges and jurors.

The court's decision reflects a stringent stance against sexual violence, underlining the judiciary's commitment to holding perpetrators accountable while offering victims a platform for justice.

While Hayes, who received a suspended sentence, left the courthouse shortly after the verdict on Friday, the other defendants are expected to face years of incarceration as their legal teams prepare appeals.

The victim was in court to hear the verdict, surrounded by family members and several friends.