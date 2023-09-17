Former pastor extradited from Canada to Belfast to face historic child sex abuse charges
News

Former pastor extradited from Canada to Belfast to face historic child sex abuse charges

A FORMER pastor has been extradited from Canada to Belfast to face historic child sex abuse charges.

James Henry Clarke, 81, was brought to Northern Ireland on Friday and arrested by virtue of an international warrant

He faces a number of non-recent sexual offences against two boys in Northern Ireland during the 1960s and 1970s.

"The arrest is a another example of partnership working between Canadian authorities and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit," said Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie following Clarke's extradition..

"Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those who are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime."

Clarke appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday, where he was released on bail and ordered to surrender his passport.

He is due to appear in court again next Friday, September 22.

