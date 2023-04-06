Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon confirms wife's death after battle with Alzheimer’s
JOHN LYDON’S wife of nearly 50 years has died after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

The former Sex Pistols frontman, who went by the stage name Johnny Rotten, had become her full time carer in recent years, colleagues at his Public Image Ltd (PIL) firm confirmed via social media today.

In a statement made on Twitter, they said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the sad news that Nora Forster - John Lydon's wife of nearly five decades - has passed away.

“Nora had been living with Alzheimer’s for several years. In which time John had become her full time carer.”

They added: “Please respect John's grief and allow him space.

“Rest in Peace Nora. Heart felt condolences to John from Rambo and all at PiL Official.”

Lydon, 67, a punk icon who found fame with the Sex Pistols in the 1970s, was born in London to a mother who hailed from Carrigrohane in Co. Cork.

In February he and his current Public Image Ltd band lost out in their bid to represent Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

The band's song Hawaii — a love letter to wife, Nora — finished fourth out of the six acts that performed on a special Eurosong 2023 edition of The late Late Show.

Four-piece Dublin band Wild Youth won the right to represent Ireland in Liverpool in May with their song, We Are One.

Speaking to Late Late host Ryan Tubridy ahead of the band's performance on the night, Lydon explained the sentiments behind the song for his wife.

"She unfortunately got Alzheimer's and so this song — from an idea from the fabulous Lu [Edmonds, guitarist] here — we pieced to together to try and tell the story as genuinely and real as we possibly could, without breaking down in tears," said Lydon.

"It's going to be a difficult one for me tonight."

