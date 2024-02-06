Former Taoiseach John Bruton dies following long battle with illness, family confirms
Former Taoiseach John Bruton dies following long battle with illness, family confirms

FORMER Taoiseach John Bruton has died following a long battle with illness his family has confirmed.

The 76-year-old, who hailed from Dunboyne in Co. Meath, died in the Mater Hospital in Dublin this morning.

"It is with deep sadness we wish to announce the death of former Taoiseach John Bruton,” Mr Bruton's family said in a statement.

"He died peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his loving family, early this morning following a long illness."

They added: "He was a good husband, a good father and a true patriot.

"We will miss him greatly.”

John Bruton pictured in 1982, in his role as Fine Gael Minister For Finance

Born in May 1947, Mr Bruton was elected to the Dáil to represent Meath in 1969.

Mr Bruton went on to be Taoiseach from 1994 to 1997, leading the rainbow coalition government of Fine Gael, Labour and Democratic Left.

He was leader of Fine Gael from 1990 to 2001.

In 2002 he was re-elected to the Dáil but resigned his seat two years later, on October 31, 2004.

He was then appointed as the EU Ambassador to the United States.

Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly paid tribute this morning to his "good friend".

"He was a gentleman and one of the best politicians our country has had," he said.

 

Fellow Fine Gael politician Charlie Flanagan said that he was "sad" to hear the news.

"Sad at the death of John Bruton," he said.

"He was a man of the highest integrity with a powerful intellect never taking anything for granted."

