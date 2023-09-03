Former teacher from Donegal jailed over historical abuse of boys
A FORMER teacher has been jailed for the historical abuse of three boys during the 1980s and 1990s.

Patrick Sharkey, 80, pleaded guilty earlier this year to nine counts of indecent assault.

Sharkey, originally from Donegal but now with an address in Coventry, was sentenced at Antrim Crown Court on Friday to three years and four months.

Police described Sharkey's actions as a 'deep betrayal of trust'.

Arrest

Sharkey's victims were aged between 12 and 16 when the offences took place between 1988 and 1998.

According to the BBC, the offences first came to light in 2011 but the victim failed to sign a statement.

After the victim contacted police again in 2018, two more people came forward with allegations against Sharkey.

Despite having retired to France, he was arrested in Coventry in July 2022 while visiting relatives.

Sharkey, who taught in Co. Derry, originally denied the allegations but pleaded guilty at Antrim Crown Court in March this year.

Victims' courage commended

"Patrick Sharkey exploited and abused three children over a nine-year period," said Detective Chief Inspector Kerry Brennan.

"His offending is a deep betrayal of trust placed in him.

"We would like to thank the three victims, now adults, for their bravery in coming forward and working with us throughout the investigation.

"Your courage should be commended.

"We would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse or assault to contact police on 101, or in an emergency call 999.

"We have specially trained detectives who can help you, no matter when the abuse happened."

Sharkey has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely and will be subjected to a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) for seven years.

